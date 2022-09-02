Inflation, labor costs, and home values drive difficulties in budget planning
This budget season is one of the most difficult, according to Forest Lake’s council and City Administrator Patrick Casey.
“What makes this budget season challenging is the collision course between escalating property values and everything that comes behind that, and also escalating costs and the potential for a recession,” Mayor Mara Bain said, adding the uncertainty over the future makes decision making especially difficult for the council regarding the city’s 2023 budget.
The first proposal of the 2023 tax levy shows an increase of 7.52%, increasing the total levy from $12,278,700 to $13,201,859. Increases of $751,371 to the general fund make a big portion of that change, representing a 8.64% increase in the budget so far.
But that increase comes with a decrease in the tax rate, from 40.99% to 35.63% as home values skyrocketed across the metro area from 2020 to 2022. Tax rates have been steady in the mid to low 40s since 2014, with the exception of 2019, when it was 39.58%.
This year, Casey said, there will be some difficult decisions — more so than usual — in navigating this year’s budget season.
“We have to find a path to fund all the needs of the city, … but we have to do that without kicking the can down the street. …We’ve been trying for the last four years, and we’re making a little progress, but it’s not an easy progress,” Casey said. “The public does have to understand that we try to truly balance of keeping the tax rate as low as possible. … We have to try, and council tries very hard, to make that a balance: to not increase taxes way too much too fast, but also respond to the needs of the community.”
Inflation impacting purchasing
Some of the biggest impacts heading into the year is inflation, particularly in regards to capital equipment like snow plows and fire trucks, and fuel costs, which affect anything from asphalt for street improvements to the cost of gasoline consumed by city operations like snow plow removal or police officers patrolling the city. He said the city planned for a 25% increase in fuel costs for the 2023 budget, but he says he expects it to be more.
“Those are all real things that, not only us, but the public, faces every day, with inflation of materials, construction and fuel costs. We’re no different in trying to control those. We can’t stop patrolling the streets. … For fuel, we have to have fuel for public works trucks. We have no choice, just like anybody who is commuting to work.”
One of the biggest questions posed to the council is what to do about the need to replace old vehicles: two new fire trucks, squad cars, and a snow plow. The city delayed purchasing those last year because of inflationary costs, and find themselves with a tough choice: continue delaying the purchases, hoping that inflationary costs for those vehicles decrease and that the current vehicles continue to hold, or buying now when costs are so high.
In 2022, a fire truck would’ve cost $750,000. That same fire truck is now at $865,747. A squad car would run the city $47,000 in 2021, $52,000 in 2022, and now 2023 they’re estimated at $70,000. A snow plow in 2022 would’ve cost $241,500, and that has jumped to $311,000 for 2023.
The cost of fuel also affects the city’s plans for street improvements, with costs skyrocketing because of the cost of asphalt. Casey said that a street improvement project like the one the city hopes to do with North Shore Trail – a full utility update and reconstruction of roads, with the addition of sidewalks – would cost the city more than $8.6 million per mile of roadway. For other regular street improvements, like just an overlay, would be about $528,000 per mile, while a full reconstruction with no utilities would run the city more than $2.9 million per mile.
Put all together, “These are brutal cost increases,” Casey said.
Figuring out what the market might do in the future, such as if the cost for equipment or fuel will decrease, is a guessing game, Casey said, and that’s why the decisions the council must make this year will be more difficult than usual.
“It’s sort of finding that sweet spot: Do you wait for that correction, or do you move because you’re going to see this acceleration in cost?” council member Kathy Bystrom said.
Labor costs increasing
An unknown potential cost increase for the city right now are the two contract negotiations, one each with the police patrol and sergeants, which begin this month. As labor costs continue to rise across the country, and fewer police officers in the field, staying competitive will likely mean needing to put more funds toward hiring. The police department has three open positions that have yet to be filled, though they have several in the process right now.
Prior to this year’s contract negotiations, which will start in early September, wages for a starting officer was roughly $70,100, with about $30,700 in benefits, totaling a cost to the city at just over $100,000 per officer. Casey said he isn’t sure what to expect going into this year’s negotiations.
In addition, the struggle to find qualified staff has hit the city, which sees a need to offer more of a salary and benefits to attain and retain qualified staff.
“Any positions we’ve had open, we’ve had smaller applicant pools. Our applications for admin. assistants was low. Applications for the community planner was low. So we are also feeling the same struggle to get qualified people at a good price and that will want to come here,” Casey said.
The city is requesting one more position for the year, a position for an administrative assistant community development director for an expected cost of $62,616, which Casey said is crucial to aid in the administration of planning and zoning.
“I think it’s important we finally get community development on the right track, not only internally, but that our external customers understand and have good response, and they don’t wonder why we’re waiting so long or why nobody gets back [to them],” Casey said.
There’s also an added $70,000 of labor costs due to a proposed project to update the zoning code and city code, which Casey said currently is a confusing compilation of codes that never were straightened out after the city and township merger.
Levy changes
Changes to increase the levy can be made through the end of September. The city must certify its preliminary tax levy by the end of the month, which the city cannot exceed in its final 2023 budget to be finalized in December.
Casey suggested the council consider the option of keeping the tax rate steady, closer to the 40% mark, which would increase the tax levy, but gives the city what Casey would consider a “one-time revenue,” which would likely be put toward those capital equipment purchases such as plow trucks, fire trucks and squad cars, or street improvements.
“I’m not suggesting it, but it’s something you should think about,” Casey said.
Bain noted that, historically, the city hasn’t kept the tax rate steady, but instead has focused on the levy amount itself. She said any policy change in how the council considers levy amounts each year should be taken seriously, but could be worth considering if the budget situation warrants it.
She said: “It’s always an easy question to ask in times when property taxes have gone up is, ‘Well, maybe we should follow the tax rate up.’ And it’s a sexy proposition. The challenge is if we’re heading into a recession and we’re sitting in this same meeting next year and we’re deeper and deeper into a recession and property [values] are bad, we’re saying ‘How are we cutting?’, because we have to live on both sides of that.”
The city’s next meeting on the 2023 budget and levy will be on Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. at the city center.
