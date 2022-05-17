City Administrator Patrick Casey gave the Forest Lake council a chance to review key directives by the council in relation to the city’s strategic plan and budget as budget season nears, offering the council a look back at the last year and what to expect for this year’s budget season, a time when the city hashes out priorities and spending needs.
In his overview of how the city is faring with four of its key objectives in the strategic plan, Casey said that while focusing on parks and recreation goals and making improvements to attract businesses and developments has seen great success, the city has also struggled in developing a financial plan to update the city’s infrastructure and communicating with the public.
“Obviously, we’ve had some challenges with performing and to meeting our goals with the strategic plan, not only with COVID, but as I mentioned a minute ago, we’ve had a lot of staffing changes that have impacted our ability to move forward in most of these areas,” Casey said.
Out of the four objectives Casey shared in the strategic plan, he said one of the most difficult has been to tackle the city’s infrastructure needs, especially due to rising costs and interest rates.
“We started out pretty well with this. We engaged Ehlers [Financial] to give us a model for a 10-year plan. We had, I believe, three different workshops with the council on different subjects there. Unfortunately, the last time we talked about bonding and capital plan, we told you that we need to postpone that due to a number of factors, and that included supply chain issues, and that included our ability to move forward with that. And the interest rates — we were just not ready to do that. We didn’t want to take a foolhardy step or a preliminary step and bond for projects that we couldn’t complete or didn’t have a solid understanding of,” Casey said. He said that portion of the budget expected to grow.
Another key issue he sees is the lack of a long-term park plan.
“What we’ve failed to do or never addressed before is we need to have all the park projects we’re going to do in the next 10 years. Not only Beltz Park, but what are the others?” Casey said.
He added that discussions are taking place with the Forest Lake Area Athletic Association, also, about what kind of improvements are needed at Fenway Park.
“We’re trying to get a more comprehensive look at all of this stuff,” he said.
Communicating with the public, especially using social media, he said, has been a struggle due to staffing changes, but he believes they have a good plan moving forward now.
Casey said the parks and recreation department has seen the accomplishment of many of its goals, such as the five-year contract at Castlewood Golf Course and bringing the senior center under the city’s full-time purview.
He says the city has been working with the lake association regarding conversations with the funding of the weed harvesting.
“It’s been kind of cloudy. Like the lake water, it’s been cleaning up,” Casey said.
Making a friendly environment for businesses and residential has been an overarching goal Casey said is being accomplished.
“The staff has really done well,” he said, especially noting the city’s downtown development initiative, while also mentioning developments in the Headwaters area, as well as studies done for the city’s stormwater and sewer.
Budget expectations
Casey underscored two key factors that will play a pivotal role in the city’s planning of the city’s 2023 budget. The first is how the city’s levy decisions could impact local residents as many homeowners saw an increase in their home valuations, which will affect their city taxes.
“We have to understand the tax levy in relations to assessments, and how that interacts and try to be cognizant that people have been reassessed – and quite a bit – based on sales prices, which is really out of most of people’s control. But we have to know that’s there, and how that may affect local residents’ tax bills,” Casey said.
The second, which was echoed by Mayor Mara Bain, is the potential increase in bond interest rates, which the city had planned on using to pay for street maintenance and other capital needs, as well as overall project cost increases due to inflation.
“The bonding cost is one part of that. I’m also just concerned about project cost. …This might be a focus on inflation and cost of services, and really allowing staff to grow into the positions we recently funded,” Bain said.
Casey also added that there are two personnel costs that he says will be a key point of discussion this budget season, both of which are related to the fire department. The first is the pursuit of creating a second-in-command position for Fire Chief Al Newman.
“Police have backups. I have backups. Fire doesn’t have any backups. So if Al goes off on a run and runs off the road and is hospitalized for nine months, we don’t have many backups there,” Casey said.
Raising wages for the city’s paid-on-call firefighters will be a key discussion, as well. He said the goal is to hold off on using full-time firefighters as long as possible, and making sure the city can attract and retain the paid-on-call firefighters will help keep costs lower.
“You start putting full-time firefighters in, you’re talking a million (dollars), 2 million, 3 million, depending on the level of service,” Casey said.
