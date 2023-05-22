Bayview Park.JPG

Bayview Park is scheduled to receive $250,000 for playground replacement and pedestrian improvements in 2024 if the council approves funding through an increased levy.

 Photo by Hannah Davis

In the story of budgeting, the city council is hearing from city staff one theme: playing catch up. Last month, the city council heard about the city’s consistent lack of funding for street repairs and reconstruction, and two possible ways to bring that funding up to par during its April 17 workshop. On Monday, May 15, the story was about the consistent underfunding of the parks department and buildings upkeep, to which city staff also proposed two scenarios to bring the parks department and building maintenance funding to a level needed.

Until 2021, the parks department fund has been comprised solely from funds given to the city when new developments come in, specifically to be used for parks. Those dedication fees, paid for by the developers, are tied directly to new developments, so the parks fund has seen wildly volatile revenue, with some years bringing in up to about $400,000 in the past through those funds, while other years have seen as low as $2,000. Last year the parks department received $3,500 in park dedication fees. 

Forest Lake Council considers levy jump for road improvements

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments