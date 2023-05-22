In the story of budgeting, the city council is hearing from city staff one theme: playing catch up. Last month, the city council heard about the city’s consistent lack of funding for street repairs and reconstruction, and two possible ways to bring that funding up to par during its April 17 workshop. On Monday, May 15, the story was about the consistent underfunding of the parks department and buildings upkeep, to which city staff also proposed two scenarios to bring the parks department and building maintenance funding to a level needed.
Until 2021, the parks department fund has been comprised solely from funds given to the city when new developments come in, specifically to be used for parks. Those dedication fees, paid for by the developers, are tied directly to new developments, so the parks fund has seen wildly volatile revenue, with some years bringing in up to about $400,000 in the past through those funds, while other years have seen as low as $2,000. Last year the parks department received $3,500 in park dedication fees.
Past Parks Commission members have bemoaned the city’s lack of funding for parks projects throughout the years. Terri Steenblock, a past commission member, was bluntly honest about her frustrations over the city’s lack of funding in the fall of 2020. The city did dedicate $50,000 of its general levy dollars in 2021 before infusing the parks department with another $450,000 that came from the sale of a bond. But city staff confirm that it’s not enough to keep up with all the deferred parks maintenance and updates that were scheduled to take place, based in part on past financial decisions that have capped the park budget savings.
“It was the same five projects for year after year after year, and in my role, we never have developed [in those] 10, 15 years, because the same five projects just kept moving down annually,” said Parks Supervisor Jamie Muscha. She noted that the parks department has been trying to do little projects when funds became available, adding, “We’ve been doing what we can, but there was just that mindset of there wasn’t the funding.” Dave Adams, the city’s Public Works director, said that everything from 2024 to 2027 in the 10-year financial plan is deferred maintenance.
In addition to an underfunding of the parks department, city staff also say a fund and future plan for building maintenance is also woefully underfunded, with issues facing the senior center, which has recently seen a portion of its deck closed off due to issues, and its public works building, a portion of which is rented to M Health Fairview for ambulatory services. City Administrator Patrick Casey also said that there is no plan of upkeep for the newly built City Center, which opened in 2014. Costs for carpet replacement or toilet replacement, he said, should at least be planned for, even if those projects can be delayed if they are still in good condition come the time they planned for their replacement.
But the numbers for the plan, which runs through 2032, was hard to swallow for some of the council members, though they expressed that it was helpful to know the impact of past underfunding.
“The council has a lot to chew on, but at the same time you [have] got know the truth, you [have] got to know what’s going on,” said council member Sam Husnik.
The two proposals, similar to the two presented to the council last month for street repairs, differ between using a combination of levy increases and bonding, or just levy increases to fund the parks budget and the building maintenance funds.
The two proposals given during May’s council workshop show a final levy dollar difference of just over $100,000 by 2033.
The first proposal, which would fund the parks and building maintenance funds solely through levy increases, would see a 10 year jump from 2023’s levy of $13,126,354 to 2033’s levy of $29,443,591. The biggest jumps would come in 2024, which would now see an estimated 21.61% increase, from this year’s $13,126,354 to $17,014,089. The following year would see a 6.58% increase, followed by a 14.06% increase in 2026. The following years in that first scenario would all be between 8.28% and 4.49% increases.
The second proposal, like before, uses a combination of levy dollars and debt, which lessens the blow a little in the first year, with a 19.2% levy increase to $15,646,283 in 2024. Like the first scenario, there is also a big jump from 2025 to 2026, with a 14.53% levy increase in 2026. The second scenario also has fairly consistent higher levy percentage increases through 2028 due to the estimated interest on those bonds. The second proposal ends up with a higher levy amount by 2033, at $29,554,038 due to the interest of the debt.
The two proposals are estimations of levy impacts, not expected levy amounts, and do include last month’s levy impacts for street improvements. However, Casey noted, none of the proposals include funding for the downtown plan, which the council approved last year.
Mayor Mara Bain called the numbers “daunting,” to which Casey said, “We realize it’s an overwhelming plan.”
Earlier, Bain had asked about alternate revenue streams the city can consider, to which Casey replied there aren’t any options that would fund the parks budget and maintenance needs in full. In addition, she asked Casey what the feasibility would be to decommission a park, or the repurposing of a park, comparing the idea to how the Forest Lake Area school board had to close its Montessori Elementary school not because it wanted to, but because it had to for budgetary purposes.
“Can you sell that land to fund other projects?” she asked, to which Casey replied, “I would never encourage” the council to sell or decommission parks.
“I know it’s very difficult. I know it’s difficult for the council to recommend to spend the money all at once for parks, streets … I’m a broken record, but it’s because you haven’t done it,” he said.
Those words “catch up” was what council member Blake Roberts took home.
“It’s really this council that has to be the ones to play catch up on all these different areas,” council member Blake Roberts said.
Muscha noted that updated parks and proximity are what drives new residents.
“As the community continues to grow, I think in the long run it’ll attract people here,” she said. Residential growth would help offset the individual taxpayer burden.
Bain indicated that she was more amenable to the first proposal, using only levy increases and not the issuance of debt.
“I’d be nervous trying to smooth this out. …[The second proposal] gums it down, and creates opportunities for less commitment along the way,” she said, though adding, “I’ve swung on this a bit both ways.”
