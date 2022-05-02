Man-made wetlands manufactured for sale for developers
The Forest Lake City Council discussed a moratorium on wetland banks, which are essentially man-made wetland areas in developable areas to assist in the impacts project developments might have on an area.
Wetland mitigation “banks” are plots developable land that get built into wetlands for the purpose of selling them off to developers, who can purchase a “credit,” or a portion, of a comparable area elsewhere when their developments impact local wetlands to help offset the ecological impacts. These credits are often more cost-effective for project developers, but sometimes take away land that might otherwise be used for development.
Under current city zoning code, wetland banks would not be allowed, and thus any creator of a wetland bank would have to receive a conditional use permit to build such an area. Zoning administrator Nathan Fuerst said there is interest to build wetland banks within the city, and after reviewing the city zoning code, he determined more consideration by staff is needed to determine a best course of action for the future, especially, he said, since any wetland bank is permanent. So in order to give staff the appropriate time to research the topic further, Fuerst requested a moratorium.
City Attorney Peter Mikhail said, “Our recommendation was to study and move forward with the moratorium, really for two reasons. One, to be transparent with anybody who’s interested. It’d be very clear that we’re not allowing this out until we figure this out. And number two, to avoid any kind of arguments, creative or otherwise, that maybe there’s something to shoehorn something into the code that the city attorney’s office certainly doesn’t agree with.”
He said later, “The big picture of the study is to determine whether you want to allow it, and if you want to allow it, where in the city does it make sense from a zoning perspective to allow this type of use; and third, if you’re going to allow it, under what conditions.”
City Engineer Ryan Goodman discussed what the potential impacts could be for developable land.
“Why we’re here is some of the areas that are potentially under consideration are very important to your future growth and development in community, which lies into future zoning, future land use, transportation plans, utility plans, and all that. Now there’s probably a lot of other areas in the community that might make sense [for wetland banks]. All of our developments currently going on, yes, they’re requesting wetland bank credits and seeking those elsewhere. … Obviously you got some critical zoning in the future that, if we would allow this to happen now, it would basically very limit your development, and you kind of be left with what you have in the south part of the city. That’s why we’re suggesting this now, so you can look at that, and maybe that is ultimately where you guys want to go.”
Mayor Mara Bain asked staff if the city has ever purchased such credits of wetland banks, to which Goodman replied yes. Goodman said wetland banks are at a very low supply, and developers purchase the credits at a minimum of a 2-1 ratio.
Bain added, “For an individual property, there could be an argument on why that’d be an attractive path.”
The council’s reaction was open towards a moratorium, but mostly didn’t indicate which way they might lean on allowing wetland banks, with the exception of council member Sam Husnik, who indicated he wanted to remain cautious, though wasn’t closed off.
“I think the city of Forest Lake just seems we need to be really careful with it because I think there’s going to be a very limited use for such a thing,” Husnik said.
Bain added, “And we already have a sizable block of wetlands and limited developable land.”
Husnik replied, “I’d hate to see destroying land for two times of artificial, … so let’s be really careful.”
The council approved, without a formal vote, for staff to pursue the next steps in the moratorium process, which include drafting up formal paperwork for council to approve at a future meeting. If approved, the moratorium would be for up to a year as staff pulls more information and works to provide a recommendation, which would then be worked through with the planning commission before coming back to council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.