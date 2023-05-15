Council kicks sales-tax option around again, but acknowledges challenges
The Forest Lake City Council is grappling with a sense of sticker shock after seeing two proposals to increase levy dollars to help fund road improvements in the city during its Monday, April 17 meeting.
The first proposal would raise the tax levy at varying increments to fund the improvements from 2023’s budget of $13.13 million to $27.02 million by 2032. The second proposal would pay for road improvements by a combination of municipal bonds (debt) and a tax levy from to $27.07 million by 2032, though the impact wouldn’t be as much of a jump for residents in 2024. That tax levy increase is a projection, not a final number, and includes most estimated portions of the city budget, but doesn’t include some key points the council is yet to discuss, including a budget for the parks department and the economic development authority.
History to now
Forest Lake, which has 105 miles of paved roads, didn’t use property taxes to fund road improvements until 2020, which initially began with just $50,000 that first year and is now at $200,000 per year.
“It’s an unusual way, quite honestly, to not fund roads [through a levy],” City Administrator Patrick Casey said.
Most cities either fund road improvements through a levy or debt, he said, though other cities require an assessment, a type of property tax, for just the homes on the road being updated.
In the past, Forest Lake has used debt to help pay for road improvements, but Casey said there was “no consistent manner of funding through roads through property taxes” before 2020.
The city has been doing franchise fees on electricity and gas, which can help pay for some of the road improvements, and also gets state aid for projects that are on pre-determined roads by the state – mostly county and state roads, with a few minor exceptions. The city also gets state maintenance aid, which only covers minor repairs to roads, like sealing cracks and fixing potholes.
Casey said: “The story here has been keep the tax bills as low as possible, and while you’ve been very successful doing that, you’re paying the price in a lot of different areas in the city. You’re paying the price in roads, you’re paying the price in parks, you’re paying the price in buildings. That’s what you’re doing.”
City Engineer Ryan Goodman noted to the council that the current budget for local maintenance projects is what was recommended to the council 11 years ago and hasn’t changed. He said that in 2021, the budget for seal coating and crack filling was $1.02 million, and this year that budget is $1.17 million.
“Rewind back to February 2012, when City Council received a payment management plan that was prepared off of 2011 construction estimates. It was recommended at that time those same exact projects were to be funded at $1,020,000. That was based on $60 a ton. Our lowest bid in 2023, our bids were 60% higher than that. That was 11 years ago they were told where to fund these projects. So put that in perspective,” Goodman said.
So the city is left with two main ways to fund its road improvements: increasing the tax levy or a combination of a tax levy and bonding.
The first scenario proposed increased the property tax levy by 16.57% in 2024, by 6.16% in 2025, and by another 14.5% in 2026, followed by 8.13% in 2027. The bigger percentages estimated for 2024-2026 are to help fund the city’s planned new public works facility. The proposed tax levy percentage drops from 8.13% to 7.4%, then 6.64% in 2028 and 2029, followed by three years of increases in the mid-5% range through 2032.
In the second scenario, which uses both property tax levy increases and bonding, the 2024 tax levy proposal jumps by 13.79% to $14.94 million in 2024, 2.78 percentage points lower in the first year than the first scenario. But that’s where the plans diverge for the next three years: Through 2027, the percentage increase is higher in the second scenario. The levy would increase by 7.46%, 15.59%, and 8.7% in 2025, 2026 and 2027, respectively. Then in 2028, the percentages would be much closer to even, though in the first scenario, the percentage increases at most by 0.03% from 2028-2032.
As for actual dollars, the first scenario using only levy dollars would bring in $15.3 million in 2024, followed by $16.24 million, $18.59 million, and $20.1 million from the years 2025 through 2027, respectively. In the second scenario, it would bring in $14.94 million in 2024, followed by $16.05 million, $18.55 million, and $20.17 million from 2025 through 2027, respectively.
According to the estimations, between 2024 and 2026, the city would bring in roughly $595,021 more in the first scenario for road improvements than the second. Between 2027 and 2032, the city would bring in a total of $362,487 more in the second proposal than the first. That leads to a difference of $232,534 more the city would bring in under the first proposal, due to the estimated debt it would be paying on the bonds, which is why city staff — including Casey, city finance director Kevin Knopik, and city engineer Ryan Goodman — recommended the first scenario.
Council reaction
In 2021, the council explored the possibility of instituting a citywide sales tax, which, at last estimation by Casey, would bring in a roughly $1.66 million annually, 40% of which would be from local residents. That option was brought up again as a point of curiosity by council member Blake Roberts. The prior conversation about sales tax was held before Roberts took office.
“We are such a regional hub that there are so many people that aren’t citizens of Forest Lake using those main roads; why should residents have to be providing those roads for people who are coming from out of this community and taking the tax burden off the local residents?” Roberts questioned. He later noted that he wasn’t gunning for the idea, but wanted to have that conversation.
But Casey said that, while that option could still be discussed, he wouldn’t recommend banking on those dollars, mostly because if the council wants to implement the sales tax, it has to be approved by Forest Lake voters, and then has to be approved by the state Legislature, which he said would be, at minimum, a three-year process. Even with those dollars, he said he’d still recommend implementing some kind of an increase in the levy to fund road projects.
Mayor Mara Bain wasn’t ready to quash the idea of a sales tax, either, but did warn that she would anticipate the process taking between five to seven years given the history of the school district’s levy and bond referendums. She also has a philosophical challenge with a citywide sales tax compared to a levy.
“Everybody who shops at Target and everyone who shops at Cub is impacted the exact same way under a sales tax scenario, and you don’t get an automatic lift of those who can pay more do pay more,” she said.
She added that she doesn’t think a sales tax is the right mechanism to fund streets, but did say: “Council Member Roberts does make a good point. … Most of our major thoroughfares are county or state, which is, again, it’s both a curse and a blessing. It’s great we have that partnership, and if we were to do a sales tax and if that were to allow for some of those dollars to be reallocated, there is some potential upside there, but … we’re just so fundamentally upside down on funding mechanism that I’m not sure it gets us all the way there.”
Though the council didn’t voice reactions for leaning toward the first or second scenarios, Bain said it’s important the council continues to look at the larger picture while trying to balance the funding needs by the city on a long-term basis.
“At least as painful as it is to see some of these projections come in, we at least can see here are the projected sources of revenue, here are all the projected expenses, here are some different options to be able to pay for those things,” she said. “So when we’re talking about parks we have streets in mind, and when we’re talking about streets, we can have parks and downtown in mind. Again, I think historically we’ve made those individual decisions very siloed, which means you lose the perspective.”
