Watering ban lifted after rainfall improves drought conditions
The council is entertaining the closure of Eureka Avenue from the city limits just north of Highway 97 to near the area of the fishing pier off 11th Avenue due to deteriorating road conditions.
The proposal — brought to the council by City Administrator Patrick Casey, public works director Dave Adams, and city engineer Ryan Goodman — would use a cul-de-sac to close off the road, making the current road a pedestrian trail along the lake.
“It needs attention. It’s probably the worst road in the city right now,” Casey said. He added that the difficulty with that road in regards to any reconstruction is the allowed width, as the road is sandwiched between the lake to the east and I-35 to the west, and repairing the road would be difficult to address.
“It makes sense. It’s not a great road. It’s a dangerous road, particularly in the winter, because it’s so uneven. It’s narrow. We have people fishing there. It’s a cut through, and recently we’re having semis on that road,” Casey said.
Early estimates to repair the road would cost the city $1.5 million to $1.6 million. Just half that amount would be needed to create a cul-de-sac and more parking spots, in addition to making the road a pedestrian trail.
“We’re looking at a cost savings of almost $1 million, and moving forward you don’t have to deal with the types of road conditions that exist today,” Goodman said.
Doug Ramseth, president of the Clear Lake Association, spoke to the council about the association’s concerns about the deterioration of Eureka Avenue and its impacts on the quality of the lake during the July 26 council meeting. He said there were a growing number of safety issues regarding traffic impacts and erosion along the western shore of Clear Lake due to the poor condition of Eureka Avenue. Traffic counts are required every four years along that road. According to Goodman, in 2014 there were an average of 2,200 cars traveling on Eureka Avenue on a daily basis. Traffic counts for 2018, which would’ve been the last count available, were not done because the road was closed due to the Highway 97 bridge construction.
The closure could happen as soon as late this fall before the first snowfall, as Goodman said the ruts in the road would either prevent the public works department from adequately plowing the snow off the road or would require large amounts of salt, which, due to runoff, would have a significant environmental impact.
“[Eureka Avenue] doesn’t serve as a great need for the city of Forest Lake based on traffic routes, business impact, and public safety. There’s no businesses, residents along that road. This would be 100% cost to the city. I think there’s a lot of investments in the community that would have a much greater impact,” Goodman said.
The council did not take any action during its meeting on Sept. 26, but will continue discussion about the possible closure at future council meetings.
“It’s a problem. It’s a problem we need to solve and we just need to figure out how to solve it,” council member Kathy Bystrom said.
“Ultimately it’s a safety issue,” Mayor Mara Bain said, adding that part will weigh heavily in her decision.
Watering ban lifted
After rainfall over the past month has lessened the severity of the drought in the state, the city has lifted its watering ban. Every Thursday the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources updates its map. Several weeks ago the DNR upgraded Washington County’s drought status, but Adams said he wanted to be cautious before changing the city’s ban.
“I believe the state is moving in the right direction. I can see us moving more into the yellow with similar weather. Staff feels safe. I didn’t want to remove it right away, I wanted to see a trend. The way it’s trending right now we don’t have the risk of taking it off and putting it back on, which is what I didn’t want to have happen,” Adams said.
The city of Forest Lake does have an odd/even watering ban ordinance in place, which was city ordinance before the ban was put in place. This means that residents with an odd-number address can water on odd-days, and those with an even number address can water on even days.
Adams said that during the watering ban, the city estimates it saved between 75-100 million gallons of water from the aquifer.
“It’s a pretty big deal we saved that much water. I’d like to thank the residents and everyone for complying,” Adams said.
Preliminary levy approved
The council did approve its preliminary levy, set at $12,530,771, compared to 2021’s levy at $11,447,799, which is an increase of 9.46%. Based on current estimates, a median home value of $318,700 would pay $1,298 in city taxes. Other values include: $200,000 would pay $757.19; $250,000 would be $985.44; $300,000 would be $1,213.68; $400,000 would pay $1,670.17.
A number of major budget considerations led to the increase, which included discussions about funding parks and recreation, street improvements, capital improvements, and staff needs in public safety and economic development. Budget discussions will continue until Dec. 13, which is when the city will hold its final truth and taxation hearing and approve a final levy and budget. The levy set in September is a maximum amount that cannot be exceeded in the final levy.
