Funding agreed upon between city, lake association, watershed district for lake health management
The Forest Lake Council authorized a moratorium on wetland banks during its June 13 meeting.
Wetland mitigation “banks” are plots of land that are restored, enhanced, or preserved wetlands for the purpose of selling “credits” to developers. Developers can purchase a “credit,” or a portion, of a comparable area elsewhere when their developments impact local wetlands. This aims to help offset the ecological impacts. These credits are often more cost-effective for project developers, but sometimes take away land that might otherwise be used for development.
Under current city zoning code, wetland banks would not be allowed, and thus any creator of a wetland bank would have to receive a conditional use permit to build such an area. Zoning administrator Nathan Fuerst said at the April 25 meeting there is interest to build wetland banks within the city, and after reviewing the city zoning code, he determined more consideration by staff is needed to determine a best course of action for the future, especially, he said, since any wetland bank is permanent. So in order to give staff the appropriate time to research the topic further, Fuerst requested a moratorium.
City Attorney Peter Mikhail said during that meeting, “Our recommendation was to study and move forward with the moratorium, really for two reasons. One, to be transparent with anybody who’s interested. It’d be very clear that we’re not allowing this until we figure this out. And number two, to avoid any kind of arguments, creative or otherwise, that maybe there’s something to shoehorn something into the code that the city attorney’s office certainly doesn’t agree with.”
The council approved the moratorium at its June 13 meeting 3-0, with Hanna Valento and Kelly Monson absent.
“It definitely needs some study and indications of if this makes sense within Forest Lake, where?” Mayor Mara Bain said.
The council also approved a financial agreement after years of discussions with the Forest Lake Lake Association and the Comfort Lake/Forest Lake Watershed District regarding the care of the lake, which delegates financial and labor duties amongst the three entities. The new agreement will mean the city and the watershed district will each spend $63,750 (42.5% per entity) and the lake association will contribute $22,500 (15%), for a combined maximum total by all three parties of $150,000. The city will fund its portion through the city’s surface water fund, funded by revenue from the city’s stormwater utility fee. Documentation of spending will be shared by each party by mid-November each year, and reimbursement will be required if a particular entity has not met its proportion of spending so the percentage of funding stays the same.
For this year, that means that the city is in charge of lake weed harvesting and other management activities to maintain and support the quality of the lake, while the watershed district will carry out its aquatic invasive species management. The lake association will also perform some AIS management.
“It’s nice to have some clarity on who is responsible for what,” council member Kathy Bystrom said.
