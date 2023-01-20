Enforcement and cost among top worries by city officials
After the legalization of certain THC products last summer, members of the DFL-controlled Legislature are aiming to fully legalize marijuana. But some of Forest Lake’s city staff have concerns about the proposed bills, and how that might impact the city in terms of enforcement or other avenues of local control.
“I think it’s really clear that the bill was drafted with the intent to eliminate local control or eliminate local concerns over the sale of these products. It’s inconsistent with what we should be doing as government,” City Administrator Patrick Casey said.
The League of Minnesota Cities, an organization that offers advocacy, analysis, and guidance to cities across the state, says the lack of communication with the state regarding the law that passed last year was difficult for cities to navigate, and they are concerned about the proposed bill’s lack of city control, as well.
“There is that frustration that we weren’t involved last year in the crafting of the law, but I think that it’s been heard that cities need to be consulted. What we’re wanting is partnering on the state,” said Alex Hassel, a lobbyist for the League of Minnesota cities. Hassel said they have been testifying before committees this legislative session.
Enforcement equals money
The two bills, HF 100 in the House, and SF73 in the Senate, seem to point to the state’s control over manufacturing, distribution, licensing, and enforcement of the product. But the League of Minnesota Cities argues that the burden of enforcement lies with local law enforcement, and that the current bill provides no funding to local law enforcement agencies for their time and efforts.
“The enforcement of cannabis is going to fall heavily on local government, so the regulatory structure is going to be joint between the states and cities,” said Hassel. “Cities already do a lot of license work for retail of certain products. In a lot of ways, this is an area our cities are really good at – in licensing retailers.”
One of the biggest issues at play, Hassel argued, is the ability for municipalities to recoup the costs of the law enforcement around THC. For alcohol and tobacco, cities are able to license retailers and collect revenue, which helps pay for enforcement of distribution and usage.
“We know this is going to be a lot of time and resources for local governments to be able to enforce. Right now there’s no authority for a local tax on the products or revenue sharing with the state,” Hassel said.
Forest Lake Police Capt. Greg Weiss said the patterns of an increase in call-loads in states that have legalized marijuana usage, such as Colorado, indicate that Minnesota could see a similar rise.
“I think if you look at any state that’s passed the law [legalizing marijuana], calls have gone up, issues have risen. I think it’s not very wise for a legislative body to pass [without law enforcement’s input]. … This will bring about challenges we have not faced. What those challenges are, we just don’t know,” Weiss said.
With an increase in calls, Casey said it would be likely the city will need to add to its police force, which would mean an increase in the city’s taxes on residents, unless there is a revenue stream coming back from the state.
The current bill proposes an 8% tax rate on marijuana sales, all of which would go to the state at this time. So far there’s no provision included about the state reimbursing cities for their enforcement efforts, though the bill does state that in developing funding levels, the state would consult with local law enforcement agencies and the League of Minnesota Cities, among others.
How to enforce law
Outside of the added expenses is the enforcement concerns of other parts of the law. The current bills proposed would allow residents to grow up to eight marijuana plants, four of which can be mature — and that leads law enforcement officials and city officials questioning how enforcement will work.
“I don’t think this community wants us to intrude on people’s property. Whether it’s eight plants or nine plants or 10 plants, I don’t know how you would do that. We have a hard enough time with enforcement of yards with junk in them,” Casey said, noting that neighbor complaints will likely increase, thus increasing the call load to city staff.
Hassel said the League of Minnesota Cities would like to see the bill allow municipalities or counties be able to restrict the sale completely.
“Some of our communities will certainly approach these products with different levels of interest of wanting them in the cities,” she said. “Our cities are just wanting to consider that it’s a sound regulatory structure to make sure the products are handled in a responsible way. We do have the position, too, that we would like cities to have the authority to opt out of the sale of the products.”
Casey couldn’t answer whether the city of Forest Lake would consider an outright ban.
“I don’t know if the council or citizens of this community are really pro or con with the sales. But I think with local control, we should have the option of determining whether they want it or not, or if they want it, where those places of sale and distributions should be,” he said.
Casey did say that he would like to see cities have discretion in where the businesses can be located, an age of sale, and being able to license them to effectively enforce the laws.
“It’s really the basic stuff that licensing takes. It allows us to know who’s in town and selling these materials,” Casey said.
Both Casey and Weiss stressed that their opinions are not about whether the sale and use of marijuana should be legalized, but that if it is going to be legalized, that cities retain some amount of local control and also have input during the legislative process. Casey said that’s not happening, currently.
“This isn’t even about policy, whether we believe marijuana or should be legalized. It’s always the after-effect once legislation is passed and how it’s going to affect us: what’s the follow up, what are we going to do, what are we going to experience,” Casey said.
According to the Associated Press, the House bill has more than a dozen committees that will hear input and offer changes before it can go to a vote, and it is likely to face hurdles in the Senate, as well. In 2021, the House passed a similar bill, but it died with the Senate.
