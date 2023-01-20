N1901P26004H.jpg
Enforcement and cost among top worries by city officials

After the legalization of certain THC products last summer, members of the DFL-controlled Legislature are aiming to fully legalize marijuana. But some of Forest Lake’s city staff have concerns about the proposed bills, and how that might impact the city in terms of enforcement or other avenues of local control. 

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

