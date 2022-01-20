Community feedback session scheduled for Jan. 25
Struggling downtowns are par for the course these days. The once economic core to cities across America have been struggling to find footing for downtown shopping and entertainment amidst a quickly changing society.
“It’s not a unique Forest Lake problem,” City Administrator Patrick Casey said. He said that in Forest Lake, a prime example is retail moving out toward the interstate with big box stores, he said. “Small downtown stores just can’t compete. Mom and pop stores retire and don’t want to do business there any longer. Then you throw in there online shopping.”
But the city of Forest Lake is making plans to hopefully revitalize the downtown experience and attract businesses and life back to the center of the city.
“It’s trying to find the right businesses, restaurants, whatever the case may be, for downtown to compete and be successful in an area. That’s the challenge, and you have to have businesses and restaurants and other activities that draw people there,” Casey said.
After years of what Forest Lake Mayor Mara Bain has recognized as a lack of vision and implementation, the city has taken steps to begin the planning and redevelopment of the Broadway Avenue and Lake Street corridor. Creating a downtown vision has been a long time coming, according to Bain.
“It’s been a project that’s been talked about for years in Forest Lake, even if you go back as far as the redesign of Lakeside Memorial Park and building projects even 20 years ago,” she said. “It’s been a longtime discussion.”
Bain said that as she transitioned into the mayor’s seat, what she found were outdated plans for downtown redevelopment, or perhaps projects that never got off the ground. She said there had been discussions over the years with individual property owners, but no up-to-date downtown vision plan.
In 2018, the Houle family brought before council a proposal for the sale of their business and property to a hotel developer. The council had concerns over the sale and declined to take action, and thus the sale fell through. Bain said the sale of the Houle Elevator didn’t spark the discussion over needing a downtown vision — that had been developing for years — but it did put a spotlight on the council’s lack of vision for downtown.
“The Houle property redevelopment and consideration of that project in general maybe emphasized the lack of a downtown city plan,” Bain said. “I would say, though, this starts and goes much broader than one property.”
“You get all these ideas over group or retail spaces, instead of a shotgun approach, so it’s better to do it as a whole plan,” Casey said.
Bain also added the role of retail is far different now than it had been when plans were previously developed.
“For all those reasons we needed a refresh. Not to completely start over, but to identify what’s missing and paint a picture of what downtown could be in Forest Lake,” she said.
Thus kicked off the downtown planning committee. Initially, the committee was to be a community focus group, but so many members of the Economic Development Authority had a strong interest in participating that it was folded into the EDA.
“EDA has also been asking for this type of a project to take place,” she said.
The committee is a group of mostly members of the Economic Development Authority, interspersed with community members and council. The EDA and the downtown committee had its first meeting on Jan. 25, 2021.
The committee members knew they wanted to work with a company to develop a strategy for downtown and met with several companies. They chose to work with Hoisington Koegler Group, Inc., a site planning firm, to help the city create a vision and strategy plan for downtown redevelopment.
In June of 2021, HKGi began community engagement surrounding early and broad vision planning, asking community members both current descriptions of downtown and some of its current issues, and what they’d like to see.
“I’ve been pleased at the high-level feedback stage,” Bain said.
Some of the feedback, Bain said, has to do with access to downtown, including walkability and parking.
“An area that comes back repeatedly: People don’t feel comfortable walking downtown, especially crossing Highway 61 at the roundabout,” Bain said. She added there’s limited control over Highway 61 and Broadway Avenue, as they are under the jurisdiction of MnDOT and the county, respectively. But that’s part of what the EDA and council will consider upon the creation of a new plan.
In addition to walkability of downtown, recreation — whether it’s walking, biking, using the Hardwood Creek Trail, or being active on or near the lake — has also been a big part of the feedback the city’s received.
“[The lake] is a real draw and we should take advantage of that. … Keeping that a jewel of the downtown is what we need to concentrate on there,” Casey said.
People also have offered “strong feedback” they want “unique shopping opportunities and good dining options,” Bain said.
While the goal is to bring people downtown by having good retail and entertainment, the city has very little control over what specific businesses there may be, as that will all depend on what the market will bear; the key to a good downtown redevelopment is “how to incentivize that,” Casey said.
“All of that means we do have some limited control of type of use, down to which specific retailers and restaurants; that is just a reality of our role,” Bain said.
There are several levers, however, the city can pull to try to attract those businesses — the biggest of which is infrastructure.
“One thing that foundationally we can do is look to global concerns, like parking, walkability,” Bain said.
Discussion over sidewalk widths, streetscapes and a smart parking plan are all taken into consideration in the planning process by HGKi.
It’s also important, Casey said, for the city to develop and better manage stormwater plans and sewer systems, which he said will help attract developers by lowering an entry-cost barrier.
“We have a watershed district that has rules and regulations, and we know we have issues with stormwater,” he said. A recent stormwater study was done, and he said that is giving the city objectives to help manage the stormwater better in the downtown area.
“If we can manage stormwater better in downtown, it’s probably more cost effective, and less cost to developers, so that will not drive developers away. It will actually encourage them if we could find out some of those solutions.”
Just as important as the planning for infrastructure and updating downtown, Casey and Bain said, is also bringing activities and events downtown.
“We need to continue to support citywide celebrations and the use of that space,” Bain said.
Having a cohesive plan, including businesses and infrastructure, will be key to success.
“When the plan comes out, we need to have not only infrastructure, buildings, and businesses, but need to have activities as part of that plan,” Casey said.
That’s part of what his role is in this project, he said, is to see the big picture, similar to that as a head coach position for a sports team,
“It’s really a coordinator and making sure things fall into place and work right, and trying to figure out all those puzzle pieces come together, and financing,” he said.
Casey is hopeful the project will bear key goals and steps the city can work toward bringing life back to downtown Forest Lake.
“It needs some spark to rejuvenate it. Anybody who looks downtown can see that pretty easily. Downtown should be a focal point for us. We should be able to make that a place people want to come to, in conjunction with Lakeside Park,” he said. “It could be very exciting and it could be very transformative. ... It’d be great if we could revitalize the downtown and get to some of the visions the EDA and the public are having for downtown.”
More information on the downtown plan, visit investinforestlake.com/downtown-planning, which shows the specific directives HGKi put together for the city.
A community feedback session is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the city center, and an online feedback option will soon be available at investinforestlake.com.
