The Forest Lake City Council voted during its Monday, Oct. 25, meeting to create a new community development director position. Forest Lake City Administrator Patrick Casey said the biggest reasons he believes it’s important to create the position is to facilitate the process of new housing developments or economic developments.
“It’s challenging staff to keep up with that,” Casey said.
He also stated that with the recent resignation of Zoning Administrator Donovan Hart, it gave Casey the opportunity to evaluate the position and how it could be best handled moving forward. Casey mentioned that in 2014, the zoning administrator position was created by merging three roles into one, which was during a time when development was still slow following the housing market collapse in 2008. He said that while that may have been appropriate for the time, housing and commercial development is much more heavy today than it was then, and it is difficult for staff to keep up with the demands of the increase in projects.
During the Oct. 11 meeting, Casey said: “The prior position, Donovan’s, had to look at housing, zoning enforcement, prop maintenance enforcement, and had to do agenda items for the Planning Commission; the job was just too much for a single position. A new position like this would do the outreach, but would coordinate the development process internally. We just don’t do a very good job. Developers get frustrated when we can’t clearly tell them what they need to be doing or what our guidelines are. Sometimes in the past we have told them one thing at the beginning of the process but somewhere in the middle that process changes. We need to fix it and do a better job.”
Mayor Mara Bain requested clarification of the job description during the Oct. 25 meeting. The zoning administrator’s duties would be partly folded into the community development director position, though it will mostly be the responsibility of the community planner, the new title of the zoning administrator. The community development director will be sought first, then followed by a community planner. Bain wanted clarification on how the position would handle finding the right balance of development.
“[We need] to balance residential and commercial growth, and if we are going to continue to have a healthy balance and a healthy mix, we need the commercial side of the development to be somebody’s full-time job. If we aren’t actively doing that to have a healthy mix, I think we’ll have a higher residential mix than what we’d otherwise want,” Bain said during the Oct. 25 meeting.
The council unanimously approved the new position.
Everton Avenue improvements
Washington County will be making pedestrian and road improvements along Everton Avenue (County Road 33). Morgan Abbot, the Washington County project manager, proposed the construction during the Oct. 19 meeting, with final approval requested at the Forest Lake Oct. 25 meeting.
In 2013, the county and the city exchanged roads it was responsible for: With the city accepting responsibility for North Shore Trail and 11th Avenue, the county took over Everton Avenue. The road has poor pavement conditions, operational concerns, and storm and sewer updates needed. The proposed project will occur in 2024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.