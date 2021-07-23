National company brings new style of post-death celebration with final resting place
The organization Better Place Forests, an ash-spreading natural alternative to a graveyard, opened a new location on Wednesday, July 14, in Scandia as a place to merge conservation efforts with people’s final resting place. Clients will choose a tree in the forest and plan the ceremony they want their loved ones to gather for when they die. Ceremonies are personalized, but the ashes of the dead client will be mixed into the soil at the base of their chosen tree.
Located at the intersection of Lakamaga Trail North and Meadowridge Trail North in Scandia, the St. Croix Valley Better Place Forests is one of eight forests owned and run by the company. The company allows people to choose trees in a natural setting as the locations to have their or their loved ones’ ashes spread upon their death.
Sandy Gibson, co-founder and CEO, started the company after realizing his parents were buried in a graveyard next to a busy intersection, where reflections of vehicles were mirrored on the headstones. It was then that he founded the company with Brad Milne and Jamie Knowlton when they opened their first forest in Mendocino, California, in 2019.
Scandia Mayor Christine Maefsky attended the opening, saying she hopes the addition of Better Place Forests in Scandia will bring in more visitors, adding it will both increase the economy and help “enrich” the lives of Scandia residents.
Wendy and Nick Gorski of Stillwater chose a tree online through the company’s virtual tour tool. Wendy said not only is the tree for them and their children, but they’re planning ceremonies to mix other relatives’ ashes into the soil at their tree too.
They went to see their tree for the first time on Wednesday. Wendy said she was relieved of a burden when she saw their “crooked and skinny” oak tree that reached the top of the forest canopy.
“I felt that, at that one moment, everything came together. And I felt like I had a final resting place that didn’t need — I didn’t need to burden my children about,” Wendy said.
Gibson is interested in changing how people talk about end-of-life care and transform the conversation about death into a celebration that a client can prepare for their family and friends before they die. He said he asks customers to plan and think of how they want to be celebrated when the time comes.
“It’s really beautiful that the customers can be this specific,” Gibson said.
He said he is trying to get clients to think about these new rituals and traditions to leave behind for their loved ones to feel connected to them when they die, and he listed that as a reason why Better Place Forests will hold personalized ceremonies for their clients.
Conservation and commemoration
Wendy, who is the green business directory leader for Sustainable Stillwater, awarded Better Place Forests a green business certification in the funeral services and death care products category, after they applied. They are the only company to be listed as sustainable in the funeral services category.
Gibson said the 112-acre forest was originally zoned for subdivisions or property use, to which Maefsky added that she had to work with the council to come up with a new rezoning over the land for the forest to be deemed a conservatory. (Scandia has been on a quest to become a completely GreenStep city, designated by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The city has completed three of five steps.)
Gibson said the idea of conservation and their green business model is a reason Maefsky was interested in pursuing the project.
“We were never sure quite what would happen to it. So the idea that someone was coming in with the idea of conservancy was good. And then we also liked the uniqueness of the idea of Better Place Forests: a place for people to memorialize their loved ones,” Mayor Maefsky said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.