Forest Lake Area High School students are set to bring “Newsies” to life, a musical fictional take on the real-life 1899 strike of newspaper boys.
“In the end there’s a real positive message about the strength of coming together and what we can do when you really are focused on the same goal,” director Tim Newcomb said.
Newcomb has been directing the fall musicals for around 25 years and rotates through a cycle of modern, classic and children’s musicals. The students this year leaned toward a modern play, and that’s how they landed on “Newsies.”
“The kids had more energy around doing a modern show, and I think this is a good modern show to come back with, especially with some of the messages around staying united,” Newcomb said.
Throughout the pandemic, the Forest Lake Area High School performed shows and returned with “Seussical” last fall, but this is the first year where things are feeling pre-pandemic normal again.
“It feels like we’re getting back, closer to what is normal live theater. So I’m hoping that that’s what they come back and see, that live energy again,” he said.
“Newsies” is based on the true story of the strike of newspaper boys who weren’t able to make a reliable living or income from selling newspapers. Despite the serious subject matter of the production, Newcomb describes it as an upbeat musical with involved dance numbers that entice the audience in.
“There are a lot of fun, upbeat dance numbers – not necessarily classic dance, but where ... the majority of the cast is out there bringing a lot of energy to the stage,” Newcomb said.
The cast this year is primarily freshmen and sophomores, with one senior who is new to acting on stage.
“I wasn’t sure we were going to have any seniors,” he said.
Last year, many freshmen participated in “Seussical” and now returned for the “Newsies” production.
“Because they’ve been together I think they also understand what the group needs to succeed and they’re really a kind, thoughtful group of kids,” Newcomb said.
On Thursday, Oct. 20, at the start of MEA break for the high school, the actors and orchestra pit joined together for the first time in rehearsals to begin the process of synchronizing the elements.
With a little over a week out from opening night on Friday, Oct. 28, Newcomb was feeling confident the singing and dancing elements of the performance were on good track to be ironed out.
“Only maybe in the professional theater do they really go into [tech week] feeling like ‘Yeah, we are set,’” Newcomb joked.
Although choreography is where Newcomb wanted it, they were awaiting a printing press, which moves around the area for local “Newsies” productions, to use as a prop in one of the dance numbers.
“We blocked it, like we have a placeholder, so we know where it’s going to go, but we haven’t worked with it yet,” Newcomb said.
He explained the choreography of the scene plays into a mechanical movement of the prop which he hopes gives the audience the impression of an operating printing press.
He’s excited for the community to experience the play for the first time, and to bring back the play for those who are familiar or fans of the original production, as they will see parallels of the storyline.
“I’m excited for them to see something familiar,” he said.
For the individuals who haven’t seen the Disney movie starring Christian Bale, or the Broadway adaptation, he’s hopeful the play can reach anyone with an upbeat message.
Forest Lake Area High School will perform “Newsies” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, as well as 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
