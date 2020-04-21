Daniela Meneghetti hails from Italy
For many of us in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new daily routine often includes soaking in the latest coronavirus updates during press briefings from St. Paul, New York and Washington, D.C. The briefings can be informative but also painful, sobering, and at times, overwhelming. Listening to one briefing is more than enough for most.
But for one Forest Lake woman, this daily routine means double duty. Not only does Daniela Meneghetti, who many know from her business Daniela’s Chocolates, keep close track of the developments in Minnesota and the U.S., but she is also tuned in to what is happening in Italy, her country of birth.
It’s been 40 years since Daniela, as a young adult, embarked on an adventurous journey by leaving Italy for business opportunities in America. She has worked in the jewelry industry in New York City and Nashville before a job opportunity brought her to Minnesota 37 years ago.
In moving to America, Daniela left behind many family members, including a brother and a sister and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Many friends from her early life in Italy remain in her social network.
Daniela said coping with what is happening in Italy and in the United States has been difficult. Text messages frequently chime in on her cellphone; most were from friends and family in Italy providing news on events in Europe and checking on Daniela and her husband, Rick Ashbach.
There & Here
On most days in normal times, Daniela would be at her business, Daniela’s Chocolates, 145 S. Lake St. She launched the business 16 years ago specializing in a wide assortment of chocolate treats, many imported from fine candy factories in Europe.
The small shop is now shuttered due to the health scare. Technically, the shop could be open, but its small floor space makes social distancing nearly impossible, she said. She continues to fill internet orders and special requests.
The closure has given Daniela the free time to stay current on the situation here and in Italy. In the past six weeks since America started to shut down, she has been a student of the news from both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Now with more than 21,000 people dead from the virus as of Tuesday, the United States has the dubious honor of the country with the most fatalities in the world; Italy has also surpassed 21,067 deaths.
“Italy is maybe three weeks ahead of us (America),” she said. Italy and Spain were two of the pandemic epicenters in Europe, and now Great Britain is also bubbling up with confirmed cases and high death rates. Recent studies have concluded that the coronavirus outbreak in New York City was rooted by infections carried from Europe to the U.S. With more than 10,000 deaths as of Tuesday, New York has nearly half of the total deaths in the U.S.
During her regular phone calls and text messages from Italy, Daniela says the country first experienced the outbreak in the Lombardy region and the historic city of Milan. Milan is in the northwestern corner of Italy. She said officials in Italy believe the virus was introduced by a visiting German who had been in China. It quickly took hold thanks to large public gatherings. It gradually spread south and east to all regions of Italy, she said.
Milan is about three hours west of Daniela’s home in Padova, a city of 200,000 residents in northeast Italy 30 minutes west of Venice in the Veneto region.
“They (Italy) started out just like us,” she said. “Some of the industries were still running.” Her brother owns a factory near Venice. He was allowed to stay open for two weeks, but as the virus took hold the company was shuttered in late March. Schools closed and public gatherings were banned.
“They are a lot stricter in Italy than they are here,” Daniela said. “There is no walking, no jogging. If you have a dog, you can take a short walk. You need a permit to go for groceries. Only five people can be in a store at one time.”
That’s been the way of life in her home for the past five weeks, and it is still unknown when the crisis will allow the full shutdown to be relaxed or lifted. In her home area, Daniela says residents have more open space and are not packed in close quarters of small apartments that are common in cities like Milan.
“We don’t have an idea here of what it is like there,” she said. “Only people who live in small apartments understand.”
Daniela gives thanks that all family and friends here and in Italy are healthy.
“I’ve been fortunate. Nobody that I know has been hit with the virus,” she added. “They are following the rules. You get fined if you go out. They all seem to be managing OK.”
On a lighter side, she smiles when she thinks about panic buying that has been experienced in both countries. In the U.S., it has been toilet paper that stores can’t keep in stock. In Italy, Daniela says, it has been yeast. With Italians using their free time and passion for baking bread, cakes and pizza, yeast has been a hot commodity.
Over time, Daniela has made visits to Italy every other year. She had planned a summer trip this year, but the trip is not going to happen, she said.
If there is any good to come from the tragedy being experienced in her home country, Daniela hopes the United States can learn from the mistakes in Europe. That will happen, she believes, by the U.S. continuing to remain disciplined with social distancing, pushing hard for testing improvements and a vaccine to fight the virus and finding ways to provide the personal protection equipment needed by doctors, nurses and first responders. She knows it will be a test for young people who relish socializing with friends to remain disciplined.
“They (Italy) got hit first and didn’t really know what to do,” Daniela said. “We were lucky to see what has happened there. They didn’t have a chance.”
