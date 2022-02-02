Brooke Holmes finds knack quickly in family law
Some TV shows have the ability to set people on their career paths in life. “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” had that effect on Forest Lake-native Brooke Holmes as she cited it as one of her early motivators to become a lawyer.
Now, not even three years into her professional career, she will be honored as a Minnesota Attorney of the Year in 2021 for her work on a child sexual assault case involving a 14-year-old girl. The case involved a maintenance man allegedly using his access at a Section 8 housing complex as an opportunity to sexually assault the girl. When the issue was brought to management’s attention, Holmes said the company didn’t follow up with any action, and the rental company allegedly tried to evict the family. While no criminal charges were filed, the civil case was settled.
Holmes couldn’t disclose her client’s financial settlement, but said it was a “life-changing amount.”
Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services was handling the HUD case, and offered the civil case to Knutson and Casey Law Firm where Holmes got the opportunity to work on it with her partner Randall Knutson.
Her desire to take the case stemmed from the lack of justice that was provided to protect this girl and her family from management of the housing complex, she said.
“These people who have little to no money are already going through this hard time of having to deal with the trauma, and then the people who caused the trauma or were responsible for it are trying to evict them from their home and leave them homeless,” Holmes said.
Not only was Holmes the legal counsel on the 15-month-long case, she worked to connect with her client to earn her trust and help her feel comfortable throughout the process, which she thinks helped the team be successful.
“My role … was to go and build that personal relationship with her so that she could feel comfortable, and she could trust me to open up. And I think that really ended up helping our efforts toward settlement,” Holmes explained.
This is one of Holmes’ tools when working with clients, she said. She values trust and open communication between herself, as the attorney, and the people she is representing.
“If I can connect with a client to make them feel more at ease or like I understand somewhat what they’re going through, I think that definitely strengthens that trust,” Holmes said.
She hopes that her work of settling this case will help other victims of assault to come forward to seek justice.
“I hope to help other people, that they see that this courageous young woman came forward to get some type of reprieve, and that she was successful. And that maybe that will help them realize they’re not alone,” Holmes said.
Her achievement of winning the Attorney of the Year award will open doors for her in the future to be acknowledged for other awards and become a partner at the firm.
“I’m excited for the future and to see what else I can accomplish,” Holmes said.
Despite the early accolade just three years into her career, she didn’t always know she wanted to be a lawyer due to personal doubts in her capability of pursuing that profession. So she enrolled at St. Cloud University planning to major in psychology.
“After my first semester in college I realized, ‘You know what? I do want to do it; I can do it,’ and after that, I made the decision, I switched my major from psychology to criminal justice,” Holmes said.
She received a bachelor’s degree in 2 1/2 years following her decision to switch academic gears, which led her to Mitchell Hamline School of Law, where she graduated in 2019.
Her current focus on family law practice evolved with time. She got an initial taste of it after her first year of law school when she had an internship in Willmar, Minnesota, with a lawyer who primarily took family law cases.
“I liked it, but I wasn’t sure that’s what I wanted to do forever. Then when I got to Knutson and Casey, they had a lot of family law cases that they needed help on,” Holmes said.
Holmes spends about 30% of her time working on estate planning and criminal defense work, but the other 70% of her focus is on family law, which she has grown to love throughout her career.
“Everyone tells me I have a knack for it, so I guess I ended up in the right spot,” Holmes said.
