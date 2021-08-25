City-owned golf course to get new $112,000 building
On a sometimes controversial topic, the council voted unanimously 4-0 – Mayor Mara Bain was absent – at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 23, to approve a new $112,000 facility on Castlewood Golf Course.
The vote came after unanimous approval for a site plan review from both the Planning Commission and the Parks, Trails and Lakes Commission, though the planning commission listed some concerns with the current design during its Aug. 11 meeting.
Council approved the use of $80,000 from anticipated leftover funds from the $100,000 biannual subsidy. The city’s contract with Foursome Golf Management offers a minimum $50,000 guaranteed profit each season. Last year the city paid $15,000 to get to the $50,000 threshold, and this season the city is on track to pay $10,000. The city retains a $50,000 budget for that guaranteed profit subsidy and is expected to have $40,000 remaining by the end of the season, and projections for next year are the same. The remaining balance of $32,000 will come from the city’s fund balance in the general fund. The original proposal before council included a $2 surcharge as a revenue stream for the last $32,000, but council member Kathy Bystrom suggested the use of the fund balance, to which City Administrator Patrick Casey concurred that would be an appropriate use of that fund. There was also discussion of taking out all $112,000 of the fund balance. Casey said that the estimated final dollar amount could go down if the city can utilize its public works department to help complete the project.
The new clubhouse is meant to offer shelter and expanded space, and the city is considering using the new clubhouse for simulators or a building to facilitate winter activities, like skiing and snowshoeing.
Last fall, the council voted unanimously to commit $150,000 for the facility using COVID-19 relief funds through the CARES Act, and after backlash, changed course and rescinded that decision in a subsequent vote. The city justified the spending by reasoning the current clubhouse didn’t allow for social distancing. CARES Act funds were required to be used specifically for expenses related to the pandemic and would have been subject to a required audit, and the city would be required to repay ineligible expenses or substitute for eligible ones.
Barb Pribyl, a Forest Lake resident near the golf course, spoke during the open forum in support of a new clubhouse, noting a recent thunderstorm in which roughly 80 children were golfing as the lightning came in.
“There’s a safety concern from a weather perspective that there isn’t a severe weather shelter,” she said.
Pribyl also spoke about the course’s financial history, including the city’s “hands-off” approach regarding investments in the course, and the roughly $200,000 in private investments by others, including from former Police Chief Jim Trudeau, after which she recommended naming the golf course to honor Trudeau.
“It’s the success where it is today because of that private investment. The way I look at it now is that the city has a great opportunity to build on that private investment,” Pribyl said.
Bystrom later said that many reasons she was for the new clubhouse were the same as those Pribyl included in her comments to the council during the open forum.
“That was really a tipping point for me, watching lightning, hearing thunder, and seeing 82 kids out on that golf course and nowhere for them to go,” Bystrom said.
Max Stephens, the owner of Stella’s on 97, has long had issues with the city’s plans as the restaurant is directly adjacent to the course. While he has maintained he’s not against the new clubhouse, he says he wants his concerns addressed, previously citing concerns during open forums over the shared parking lot his business has with the city, as well as what he sees as unfair competition.
Casey said in a prior council meeting that he and Stephens worked through those issues and had come to an agreement regarding parking lot responsibilities. He also assured Stephens that the clubhouse would not compete for food service with Stella’s, as a bar or restaurant would not be included in the new clubhouse, and any food and beverage sales on site would be snack-style food.
“I feel strongly it’s worthy of our investment,” Bystrom said.
“I’m not a golfer, but, Kathy, I agree with you: I think it’s a real asset to Forest Lake,” said council member Sam Husnik.
Variance ends in split vote
After a split 2-2 vote – council member Kathy Bystrom was absent – at the council’s Aug. 16 meeting, the council decided to table a variance request.
David Smith, who recently purchased a nearly 5-acre parcel of land in Wyoming that currently is largely inaccessible, wants to purchase a section of land from a Forest Lake resident that adjoins his property in Wyoming to build a driveway. The would-be seller’s total property is split between North Shore Trail. The portion north of the road is unusable, and he said while an easement isn’t out of the question, he’d rather Smith purchase the property due to liability issues and responsibility questions. He also said that building a driveway in Wyoming would pose numerous issues, including creating a driveway through wetlands. The Planning Commission had previously denied the application. The applicant appealed the decision to the council, and the council was asked to uphold the denial by city staff and Planning Commission.
Typically, a lot line adjustment could be an option for council, but because the adjoining property is in Wyoming, that doesn’t work. Precedence regarding the zoning code and offering unnecessary variances were reasons Mayor Mara Bain and council member Kelly Monson voted to uphold the denial of the variance.
“I’m understanding there are unique circumstances with this property and parcel, but there are a lot of unique circumstances with properties and parcels, and creating legal lots to help to achieve that when there is an option on the table to have an easement, I think, is just a really challenging precedent for us to set,” Bain said.
Council members Husnik and Hanna Valento seemed to think it was an easy workable solution for the issue.
“I think if we clearly look at the map, this has been an issue and probably will be an issue in the future, so I’d like to see a zoning amendment to try to fix this problem,” Valento said.
The matter will come before council for another vote at its Aug. 30 special meeting, which had previously been set to discuss the budget.
