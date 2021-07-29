Out in the country, on the corner of Notre Dame and Kettle River Boulevard stands a rather small, old, white building. This building, the original Columbus Town Hall, has withstood years of severe blizzards and the scorching heat of summers.
If this building could talk, it would tell stories of laughter, fun, music and the conversation of people attending the monthly meetings of the Columbus Farmers’ Club. In 1916, about 30 families west of Forest Lake organized the club for fun and education. The Anoka County agent, L.O. Jacob, helped with the organization. A.H. Anderson served as the first secretary, and Jessie White was treasurer. Yearly dues were 25 cents for each family.
Planning social activities to swell the treasury was the first thing on the agenda. From that time on, the social part of the club became the glue to hold the club together.
The club also had a serious side. Through the efforts of the county agent, women learned proper canning and baking methods. Using a kerosene stove and wash boiler, they learned the cold-pack method of canning. They also learned how to dry fruits and vegetables.
With the United States involved in World War I, the club’s interest was centered around the Red Cross projects, such as rolling bandages, knitting wool stockings and other war-related activities.
With the shortage of white flour due to the war, the women learned to make a unique bread using little wheat flour, rice flour and oatmeal. This was not a very tasty rye bread. As a matter of fact, the women recall that it was a gooey, sticky mess of dough with which to work. That fact discouraged many of the women from adopting the recipe.
Along with meeting days, which took place the first Friday of the month, were many social activities.
After the business meeting, there usually was a program arranged by a committee. This could be readings, skits or musical numbers performed by people in the area. Sometimes Maurice Schristensen played his violin, or Connie Carlson played his concertina. Mrs. B.C. Kueffler or Lucille Houle Ersfeld played the piano. Another performer was Marvin Fuglie on the clarinet. Marvin’s sister, Lucille Fuglie Lind, entertained the crowd many times with her original script and interpretation of “Tabby Tattler Reads the News.”
For Basket socials, women spent many secretive hours and used lots of crepe paper to decorate a box or basket containing a lunch for two. The designer of the decorative box was kept secret. Auctioneers, at the appointed time, started the bidding for these boxes.
This bidding could get quite spirited, and sometimes the lucky man paid as high as $3 or $4 for the “right” basket. That event generally mixed up the crowd with a lot of fun involved.
Dances
It wasn’t a large place to dance but there was always room for the circle-two-step. The caller had everybody in motion with the women promenading on the inside of the circle and the gents on the outside. Then, with hands over the head to form a basket, dancers would go into the Allemande left and a grand right and left. When the caller said, “grab your partner,” or “everybody dance,” there was a scramble for a dancing partner until the next set of instructions came from the caller.
Schottische and polkas were plenty lively, too. Sometimes it was a relief to slow down to a waltz before getting up for the butterfly or square dance.
There were two ways men selected their dance partners during this period of history. The girls usually sat on chairs or benches against the wall. When the music started the fellows would start across the floor to seek their partners.
At other times, a fellow, while dancing with a partner, would signal to a lady of his choice indicating he’d like the next dance. If she already had promised it to someone else, she would hold up two or three fingers signaling which dance she had open. Sometimes there were mix-ups and it made for a very interesting few moments as she whirled off with someone else.
To close the evening, the band started to play “After the Ball is Over” and “Good Night Sweetheart.” That was always for the signal for the husband to find his wife for the last dance of the evening. (There was an unspoken rule: first and last dance with your spouse.)
Sometimes the experiences going home from the dances were as eventful as their evening at the dance. One resident told of running out of gas and walking home in a crazy Halloween costume in the cold and dark, while stumbling on frozen ruts of the road. Flat tires, too, made coming home pretty late.
The music was usually furnished by local musicians. One group was Clem Thurnbeck on his accordion, his brother, George, on saxophone, and Tommy Waldoch on drums. The Erickson band from Wyoming also entertained here.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
