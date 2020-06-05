Columbus’s Fall Fest is officially canceled. The Columbus City Council voted to cancel the annual festival due to COVID-19 concerns during its meeting on May 27.
Columbus Council member Janet Hegland said senior citizens in the city said they were “not comfortable moving forward with it.”
Mayor Jesse Priener said with other big outdoor events in the state canceled, including the Minnesota State Fair, it makes sense to cancel the Fall Fest.
“I think we should postpone it,” Logren said. “I agree with the state fair statement, and I also think using [portable toilets] and the setup in that venue is not good for getting a lot of people together.”
The rest of the council agreed and voted unanimously to cancel the Fall Fest for 2020.
Update on bonding bill
Griffith gave the City Council an update regarding a tax bill, COVID-19 relief bill and a bonding bill.
“Leadership is starting to meet again and they’re discussing a tax bill, a COVID relief bill, which is a distribution of federal dollars, and we’ll be tracking that for any payments to the city of Columbus through the federal COVID bill,” Griffith said.
According to Griffith, these three bills are likely to be brought up in a special session on June 12.
“It’s anticipated that they’ll take all three bills or there will be a stalemate. If there’s a stalemate on the COVID funding bill, the governor will make decisions about how that money is distributed. The Legislature is trying to have some say in how the federal dollars are distributed,” Griffith said. “There is a desire to stimulate the economy through construction projects, and so a bonding bill is likely this year.”
