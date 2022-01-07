A small aircraft crashed in Forest Lake on Jan. 1. At 3:08 p.m., the Forest Lake police and fire departments responded to a report of a small aircraft that had crashed in a swampy area southeast of I-35 and Highway 8. The pilot, the lone occupant of the aircraft, was located uninjured. The FAA will be investigating the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.