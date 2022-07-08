State districts see shakeup, county seat battles back
The midterm election season underway, and state races have had a big shake-up with redistricting after the 2020 census. Primary voting has begun, with early or vote-by-mail voting available now through August 8. Primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The Forest Lake Times will have continuing election 2022 coverage. Check back soon for questionnaire responses from primary candidates.
Primaries
There are three area state races with primaries for this midterm election.
Newly-formed House District 33B, which includes the north and east portion of Forest Lake, Scandia, and Marine on St. Croix, will see Mark Bishofsky and Tina Riehle face off for the Republican ticket in the general election this fall. Forest Lake residents were all previously under House District 39A, which was previously held by long-time Forest Lake resident and legislator Rep. Bob Dettmer.
Stillwater resident Mark Bishofsky, a former respiratory therapist, won the GOP endorsement in March. Bishofsky is the founder of Stop the Mandate, an organization advocating for medical freedom and small businesses shut down by the COVID-19 government closures.
Riehle is also a resident of Stillwater, was elected to the school district’s school board in 2018, and is the owner of an active and performance wear company.
In newly-formed Senate District 33, which includes all of Forest Lake, Scandia, and Marine on St. Croix, Brian Baber and Nancy McClean are battling for the DFL slot in the general election. McClean, another Stillwater resident, has been a healthcare provider and a human resources professional at 3M. She recently won her party’s endorsement.
According to a facebook page, Baber, a Scandia resident, works at GNC Live Will and hails from Chisago City.
Andover resident Maribella McDermid is challenging current House Rep. Cal Bahr (District 31B) for the Republican ticket for Senate District 31, which includes Linwood and goes westward into Anoka County. Bahr was first elected in 2016, and lives in East Bethel. McDermid had a failed bid for Andover City Council in 2020, and worked as a Minnesota Supreme Court Rule 114 Mediator.
In non-partisan seats, there are two county races up for grabs. The top two candidates for each race who get the most votes will move on to the general election ballot.
Anoka County Commissioner Jeff Reinert will be fighting off another challenge from Cindy Hansen of Lino Lakes and Kevin Ryan of Stacy, who both ran against Reinert for the seat in the 2020 election, for the newly-formed third district of the county. The district includes Columbus and Linwood.
Anoka County will see three new names for county sheriff, including Thomas Gagnon of Ramsey, Paul Lenzmeier of Andover, and Brad Wise of Coon Rapids. Current Sheriff James Stuart is not running for re-election.
