District intends to drop membership with Equity Alliance
In an effort to mitigate staffing challenges at elementary schools in the district for the 2022-23 school year, the Forest Lake Area School Board approved six daily substitute teacher positions during its meeting on Thursday, May 5, in a 5-0 vote with Alex Keto and Kate Luthner abstaining.
“I think it’s fair to say that due to the worker shortage and shortage with subs that we are going to have a challenge again next year,” Superintendent Steve Massey said.
In October, the school board approved the addition of 11 substitute teachers to be stationed at elementary schools across the district, which principals said helped provide relief on days with high staff absence rates.
“They were used in some schools every day. I’m aware in Columbus Elementary there were seven days during the year that a sub wasn’t needed,” Massey said.
The 11 substitute teachers stationed at a particular elementary school were paid an increased rate at $180 a day, versus the typical substitute teacher rate of $135 per day as a way to entice substitutes to work for the district during a pandemic. This funding came from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which the district has used for the past two years. The dwindling ESSER balance will be used for the six subs this upcoming year, according to Massey, because of how helpful the program proved this past school year.
“It was a lifesaver,” Massey said.
Board member Kate Luthner asked about seeing if the district kept any data on how the subs spent their days and what the redeployment rates of the 11 subs were among the district. Massey replied the substitute teachers were rarely deployed to other schools from where they were primarily designated.
The board members agreed that the addition of six substitutes is a helpful step to continue to alleviate any stress staffing issues could cause for the upcoming school year.
Board member Gail Theisen thought the program helped the system run smoother, allowing students more normalcy with consistent substitute teachers.
“I think it takes a lot of stress off the system, too. When you have these people plugged in, it makes that consistency in the students’ day critical,” Theisen said.
On top of consistency, the substitute teacher positions allowed the full-time teachers to solely focus on their classwork without having to sub for empty rooms.
“These [sub positions] help ensure that our current staff get their prep times instead of having to grab them at the last minute and have them cover. So I definitely think it’s important that we fulfill this,” board member Jeff Peterson said.
Equity Alliance
The Forest Lake School District will make a decision about its involvement as a joint power of the organization Equity Alliance Minnesota during the school board meeting on Thursday, May 19, which was held after press time. The topic was initially discussed during the Thursday, May 5, school board meeting.
“The dissolution of Equity Alliance is related to some leadership challenges at Equity Alliance as well as financial [instability],” Superintendent Steve Massey said at the school board meeting on Thursday, May 5.
The alliance is made up of five area district members: Forest Lake Area, Inver Grove Heights, Roseville Area, South St. Paul and White Bear Lake Area Schools. The alliance helped facilitate professional training surrounding equity (both financial equity and racial equity). The district also utilized the alliance for two programs at the school district.
“One of the reasons that Equity Alliance was put together is because you can get state dollars and you can get kind of matching funds locally if you work with another district on equity issues,” Rapheal said.
Following the vote to leave Equity Alliance membership, the Forest Lake Area School District would have to partner with another district to receive this funding.
