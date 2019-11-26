The Forest Lake Area School Board heard about new transition techniques used by teachers at Forest View Elementary school during its meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14. Forest View teachers Amy Huset and Jeannette Maxfield explained what they learned from taking workshops from teaching speaker Scott Ervin, known as The Kid Whisperer, and how it’s affected their classroom transitions. Huset and Maxfield, along with Forest View Elementary Principal Scott Urness, discussed plans for the district to host Ervin again, adding that registration for his next workshop was climbed to 140. Maxfield said she hopes to open the workshop, planned for next summer, to parents and outside district personnel.
“It’s been magical,” Maxfield said. Superintendent Steve Massey said he visited her classroom and was impressed with how well the students behaved as they productively transitioned from one activity to the next.
Forest Lake Area School District Director of Business Services Larry Martini discussed the first adjustment in the general fund budget. The business department is working on a deep dive on positions, salaries and benefits. He also noted that the district is earmarking a $210,000 loss due to student enrollment decline, but because of additional funding for special education, that loss is decreased down to $163,000.
The district also heard the first proposal for four new courses, including organic chemistry, engineering design, a new English course, and a class on human physiology, technology and medical devices. In some of these cases, the new courses were brought up by students seeking more rigorous courses, said Director of Teaching and Resources Diane Giorgi. She also said the addition of the new Polaris-donated Design Lab machines has made technology available to implement a new engineering design course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.