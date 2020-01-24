The Forest Lake Area School Board heard a proposal for upgrades to the high school athletic field during its meeting on Jan. 9.
Upgrades to the outdoor athletic complex have been on the district’s radar for the past decade. Bond referendums that would have improved athletic and arts facilities were defeated in both 2014 and 2017. When the facilities bond referendum was passed in 2015, the funds could not include updates to athletic facilities due to budget constraints.
Bob Gemuenden and Tom Paul, members of the athletic field improvement task force, spoke about the necessity for the improvements. The high school athletic fields have been unusable as a home track for competition in over 20 years. In addition, two softball fields were lost due to the construction of the new high school field house and extended parking lot as part of the district’s facilities improvement project. Other issues, including drainage problems, an uneven playing field, and non-Americans with Disabilities Act compliant bleachers, were also listed as critical issues.
Paul noted that years ago the athletic fields were state of the art.
“We’ve had the facilities,” Paul said. “We just haven’t always had the funds to maintain them.”
Gemuenden, a softball coach, said the field house expansion and displacement of the fields make it difficult to coach.
“I will say, it’s an embarrassment to have this type of facility,” Paul said.
Superintendent Steve Massey said now that the district’s most critical needs have been met through the bond and levy referendum, it’s time to address the necessary improvements. This time around, however, the plan is to utilize various funding sources that will ultimately mean a no-taxes-raised situation for district residents.
“With the 2015 bond, we’ve been able to address those needs in a very impressive way,” Massey said. “In 2018, our operating referendum passed, [which] allowed us to address many of our operating funding needs. Now we’ve come full circle. It is now time we can address the athletic field.”
The proposed upgrades would cost anywhere from $4 million to $8 million, including nearly $1.48 million for the track and field improvements. The athletic field improvements would total $1.32 million, and additional field improvements — including upgrades to home bleachers, meeting spaces, addition of other bleachers, and improvement in drainage — is estimated at $1.9 million. Paul said the task force did some field cost analysis on whether a turf or a grass field would function better and strongly recommended the turf due to its low maintenance costs and longer life. In addition, athletes would be able to utilize the athletic turf earlier in the spring season for track, baseball, softball, and lacrosse due to the way snow melts faster on the turf. One key point of upgrades not listed in the proposal was the installation of outdoor bathrooms at the facility. Currently, portable bathrooms are available for use at the outdoor athletic field. This could be one of the key components that would heighten the total cost to $8 million for the installation of sewer lines and bathroom components.
New revenue streams have allowed the district to consider this project without having to ask the public for money via a bond referendum.
Funding sources include dollars from the long-term facility maintenance fund, which is a separate revenue stream added by the state of Minnesota in 2017, and fully phased in by 2019, for updates to already-built structures. The district would have roughly $1.5 million per fiscal year, resulting in a total of $3 million for a summer 2021 project, when the construction is anticipated to take place. Another revenue stream for the project is capital funds given annually by the state for anything a district deems necessary, including roof repairs or new facilities. Up to $800,000 per year can be used for facility upkeep. Finally, the third revenue stream for the project is lease levy financing, which are local taxes the board has authority over. Massey emphasized that the project will have no increase on local property taxes, nor will it impact the general education budget. This would be congruent with timing of other updates to the facility that had been using that tax now rolling to completion. This would mean that the project would go forward without raising taxes.
“This is an exciting project for the community,” Massey said. “The outdoor athletic space has such significant use both by district and community that this will become an invaluable resource. ... It’s long overdue, and I think it’ll be a hallmark feature for the district.”
“We’re not going to go for the top-top-top, but we want to improve what we have,” Board Member Jill Olson said.
“We think [the plan is] fiscally responsible and certainly corrects some of the things in the past we haven’t been able to afford. Providing the upgrade is leveling the playing field for our athletes,” School Board President Jeff Peterson said.
In other business, the School Board elected members to different positions. Peterson was elected by the other members to be School Board president following the stepping down of Rob Raphael, who took the position of vice president. Kate Luthner was named clerk, and Julie Corcoran was named treasurer.
The School Board voted to increase members’ annual salary by $10 per month, representing a 2.5% increase. The board’s salaries have not been increased since 2015. Board Member Alex Keto said an analysis of 15 surrounding school districts found the average pay for a director on the board to be $5,240 for 21 meetings, and the Forest Lake Area School District is well below $5,200 with three more meetings per year.
Superintendent Steve Massey presented the school’s new strategic plan, which is set to be implemented this fall through 2025. The plan will help guide the administration and staff through decision-making on areas such as instruction, environment and culture, collaboration with families and partners, and engaging in the community.
