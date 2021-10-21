How FLAS is managing bus routes amidst short staffing
Across the country, school districts are facing bus driver shortages and working to solve the problem as it continues to unfold into the school year. Forest Lake is not exempt from this severe shortage.
“This is by far the most serious shortage I have ever seen in my career,” said John Gray, the Forest Lake Area School District transportation supervisor of more than 28 years.
Gray’s entire transportation department of mechanics, safety and office staff, who are certified bus drivers, have been driving buses almost every day to fill open bus routes this school year.
“All of our positions would be filled by drivers who will work both morning and afternoon. … Drivers who are assigned their same bus, same route every day,” Gray said, explaining what a full busing staff would typically and ideally look like with one driver assigned to one route.
There are 81 bus routes throughout the district, requiring a staff of 81 drivers every day to get students to and from the schools, including North Lakes Academy, Lakes International Language Academy and St. Peter, according to Superintendent Steve Massey.
“There’s been days this year where we’ve been as much as 25 bus routes open on any given day that we have to fill. That is an enormous strain on our system,” Massey said.
Gray explained that on that day with 25 open routes, his entire transportation team, himself included, drove buses with all the available substitute drivers.
“Thankfully we made it,” he said.
Of the 81 routes, there are currently seven open routes with no “regular driver.” Additionally, bus drivers, like any employee, have emergencies or get sick and have to call out of work, resulting in more open routes on top of the daily seven.
“By the time you combine all those factors together, it can make for a very challenging environment,” Gray said.
Gray explained the scenario that would cause a bus cancellation: If the entire transportation team of mechanics, office and safety staff and available subs were assigned to routes for the next day, and another driver calls out of work at the last minute, a route would be canceled.
Massey sent out a districtwide email on Thursday, Oct. 7, informing families of the driver shortage and the district’s efforts to keep bus routes running, and how to prepare if a route is canceled.
He suggests that students learn their bus number and that families prepare an alternative transportation plan in case of a cancellation. Massey suggests carpooling, or neighbors or grandparents driving students in case of a cancellation.
“We have prepared families for the possibility that there may be a bus route on any given day that we just don’t have a driver for. And they would get a notification early in the morning that that bus will not be providing service that day,” he said.
It is a daily effort by Gray to stay on top of filling the seven regular driver positions and daily absences to ensure all routes are covered or combining routes when possible to avoid any cancellations.
“It’s all dependent on who’s available in the morning. … At some point, we’re afraid that we’re just not going to be able to do it,” Massey said, explaining that Gray knows the number of open routes they will have on each day around 5:15 a.m.
Massey understands parents have busy lives and canceling a bus route would be disruptive to daily routines, but said the loyalty and commitment of the transportation team to ensure routes are driven is an ongoing, day-to-day effort.
“We’re challenged, yes, but not to the degree that other districts are. And I attribute that to the leadership in our transportation department and the commitment and loyalty that our bus drivers have given to this work, especially now,” Massey said.
The system
The school district runs its own bus services by hiring community members instead of contracting the work from elsewhere. Massey and Gray believe it creates a better sense of community, loyalty and longevity for driving kids to school safely and on time.
“We have an incredibly fantastic group down here of people that have banded together and so far have gotten the job done on a daily basis,” Gray said.
No routes throughout the Forest Lake Area School District, one of the state’s largest geographical districts, have been canceled yet this school year.
Bus routes are designated primarily based on location to elementary schools, and they move through the district in a two-tier system.
Massey explained that the first tier is picking up secondary school students for drop off around 7 a.m. The second tier is when drivers go back out to their designated areas, close to elementary schools, to pick up students for drop off around 9 a.m. The reverse process happens when school is done for the day.
Gray, the mechanics, safety and office staff in the transportation department are driving buses twice a day, pulling them away from their assigned jobs, which could affect the customer service aspect of their operation, according to Gray.
“It’s unfortunate because when the staff are out driving, they’re just simply not able to answer the phones like we would want. ... The operation is busy enough, and then of course all the work is still on the desk when the staff get back to the office,” Gray said, highlighting the negative impacts the driver shortage could have on the transportation department in the future.
For the future of the department, Massey said their goals are to “recruit, recruit, recruit.”
He added that there are several individuals training for bus driving certification, and he’s received several phone calls from community members interested in getting their certification through the eight-week paid program.
Gray is thankful for the community’s understanding of the situation right now as they work every day to ensure bus routes are running for students to get where they need to be.
“We need to have kids in school, not stuck at home because we can’t transport them,” Massey said.
