Superintendent travels with governor abroad to discuss education
Unsure of how many other educators applied to accompany the governor on a trip abroad to learn and share ideas on education with international representatives, Superintendent Steve Massey made his case that K-12 educators should take part in higher education discussions and jumped at the opportunity.
“If there’s a higher [education] delegation, having K-12 represented in that continuum, I thought, would be a good idea,” Massey said.
Massey was accepted, and became one of the 30 people to travel with the Governor Trade Mission from Saturday, Nov. 13 to Friday Nov. 19.
Although the trade mission was focused on higher education, Massey made his case that K-12 education is an important part of the collaborative conversation.
“I was there to learn, and learn about education systems both in London and the U.K. but also in Finland, which is regarded as a global leader in education,” Massey said.
Prior to his attendance, he researched the Finnish and English education systems. Seeing those systems in action while he toured schools and learned from the international teams was a worthwhile experience, he said.
“To see some of that in action and just interact with education leaders who were driving a lot of that was really inspiring,” Massey said.
The trade mission trip was orchestrated for Minnesota leaders in the higher education, business, food and agriculture and medical technology sectors to immerse themselves in the culture and start an international dialogue with professionals in the same field. Massey said the goal of his trip wasn’t with the purpose of employing tactics abroad in Minnesota, but a way for participants to share of ideas and practices.
Creativity and innovation key takeaways
Finland’s education system is one of the best in the world, Massey said, which is something he said they pride themselves on.
“They made it very clear that their investment in educating their people is really key. They also, as a nation, spoke over and over again that their focus is innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability. So a lot of their learning is centered around creativity,” Massey said.
Additionally, the Finnish education system emphasizes providing further educational opportunities for teachers to continue learning best teaching practices.
“There are some really neat things they do by way of training as it relates to pedagogical work,” Massey said.
Attending the trip and making the connections abroad helped Massey to start exploring the idea of providing similar learning resources to educators in Forest Lake.
In the days following his trip with the trade mission, his primary takeaway is that creativity can provide an important aspect to teaching and facilitating students’ learning.
“We need to continually find best practices, ways to engage kids in opportunity that drives creativity, curiosity, innovation — that spirit of learning,” Massey said.
He also shared some of Forest Lake’s innovative teaching practices with those abroad.
A primary focus was to share that Forest Lake Area Schools have a Department of Labor and Industry grant which provides them with the opportunities to explore business, agriculture, medicine and manufacturing.
“These are things we’re doing in K-12 that other systems aren’t doing until they get into a technical training degree of some sort,” Massey explained about what he brought to the table on the collaborative trip.
He wanted to not only share the American approach to education but highlight the Forest Lake Area School approach to teaching students.
“The chance to share what we’re doing in Forest Lake, some of the innovative work we’re doing throughout our system, and particularly at the upper grades,” Massey said, which interested individuals from both London and Finland.
The international representatives valued Forest Lake students’ access to construction training, metal working, architecture, business education, and family and community science.
“I think what was most remarkable to folks in the U.K. and Finland was the fact that we have a lot of career and tech ed in our high school, beginning as early as seventh grade,” Massey said.
On the other hand, Finnish students don’t start formal education until the age of 7, at which point their instructional days begin as short learning days with a focus on creativity and play.
“The emphasis and value of arts and play cannot be overstated; sometimes you lose sight of that with the standards and testing requirements,” Massey said.
But standardized tests administered in America, Finland and the U.K. are ways to gauge a student’s capabilities to where to advance into higher education.
“In both the U.K. and Finland, there’s kind of a testing requirement that begins to track students by the age of 16 into a university, higher ed track or a vocational applied learning track,” Massey said, comparing it to the ACT and SAT tests to determine which college students may attend in America.
Going forward, Massey hopes to remain connected to representatives at the universities he toured to try to provide Forest Lake Area students with opportunities to further their educations abroad.
“There’s no reason our kids, from Forest Lake, couldn’t enroll in University of London as part of the very beginning of their college years,” Massey said.
