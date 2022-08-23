Families and community members can help produce a much stronger opening of school this fall. Here are five approaches that can help more students succeed.
First, download and review with your children ages 5-18 the terrific free publication “Reach for the Stars.” Barb Bergseth, who lives in Fridley and is program administrator at Synergy & Leadership Exchange, explained this booklet lists 130 “academic enrichment programs, challenges, competitions, events and opportunities for K-12 students.” These programs allow students, as Bergseth put it, to “discover and develop their interests, passions and talents.”
Some are done through participating schools. Some can be done from home. Some have a modest cost, others are free. Programs include for example, art, chess, Legos, chemistry, cyber defense, duck stamps, Future Farmers, languages, math, music, poetry, spelling, STEM design and writing contests. These programs offer kids something to look forward to and enjoy. Updated and expanded annually, “Reach for the Stars” has been published as a wonderful free gift to students and families for almost 40 years. A free color copy can be downloaded at synergyexchange.org/reach-for-the-stars.
Second, if you want to help students and a school in your area, neighborhood, or community, read “50 Ways Families and Community Members can Help School” by Center for School Change. Read the list for free at bit.ly/3dlUh74. Tips range from one-time assistance such as sharing a hobby or special expertise, to regular involvement, such as tutoring. Some involve going to a school building, some can be done from home or business. Most educators welcome assistance from family and community members.
Third, for ninth-12th graders, connect with your child’s (or with family permission, your grandchild/grandchildren’s) school to determine how you can be involved in the post-high school plan that state law requires be created and updated each year, with family review. This law (which can be found at tinyurl.com/2p8vv3dn) encourages school-community partnerships, recognizing that experiences outside of school can help students decide what’s right for them. Minnesota Department of Education provides free resources to help create this plan, which can be found at tinyurl.com/mpuz3bj2. Business and community groups can, and in some communities do, play a valuable role in these plans.
Fourth, one part of this post-high-school planning should include consideration of Minnesota’s array of free academic and vocational college credit programs. Some are offered on a high school campus, others online or on a college or university campus. Depending on their skills, students can start taking some classes in ninth grade. By the time they graduate from high school, some teens have earned a certificate or AA degree. These are wonderful opportunities to explore interests and passions, and save literally thousands of dollars. They’re summarized at education.mn.gov/MDE/fam/dual.
Finally, families and community members should present an encouraging, hopeful picture of the coming school year. While not pushing kids in a particular direction, it’s helpful for family members to describe positive experiences they had in school. This isn’t to suggest that every adult had completely positive experiences. but especially in challenging times, encouragement helps.
This isn’t a complete list. But these examples can help families have a more successful school year.
Joe Nathan, Ph.D., formerly a Minnesota public school educator and PTA president, directs the Center for School Change. Reactions welcome: joe@centerfoschoolchange.org.
