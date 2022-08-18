As parents, families and community members, we share the value of high-quality schools where students thrive. As a public school system, we work with and for our community to achieve our vision of “Excellence for every student every day.”
Part of that partnership involves being transparent with our community about how we’re educating and serving the needs of our students.
Nothing that we teach our students is a secret. Parents are welcome to know and discuss any element of their student’s curriculum. We encourage parents to talk with their students about what they’re learning, review materials that come home as homework or completed work and talk actively with their students about subject areas that are currently being discussed in the classroom.
If a parent has a concern or question about what their student is learning, the teacher or school principal is a good first point of contact to explore those concerns.
Nothing compares to first-hand experience, and we welcome parents to visit our schools. Visitors are asked to coordinate with school staff, and have a purpose for visiting, such as volunteering in a classroom, volunteering for a special event or joining your student for lunch. Joining us within the building is a great way to not only serve your child’s school, but also to feel connected to the school community.
For those looking for employment, we currently have openings for paraprofessionals and other positions within our buildings where people can have first-hand experience serving students in our schools while also earning a wage. Volunteer or employment opportunities are available to any qualified individual who cares about providing a great educational experience for students in our community.
For those who don’t have a child or grandchild in Forest Lake Area Schools, there are still ways to stay informed and have a good understanding of what happens within our schools. As a public school, our curriculum follows standards developed by the State of Minnesota and those standards are available online. Specific materials or curriculum can be viewed on request (we are not able to republish copyrighted curriculum materials on our website). At the secondary level, course descriptions are available online through the course catalog and parents can view course content and activities through a shared login with their student’s course learning management tool.
For community members who are interested in our schools and the educational experience for our students, I would encourage you to visit us and get involved. Visit us by volunteering, attending a high school concert or a sporting event and seeing our students in action, showing what they’ve learned and practiced. You can also visit a school board meeting to see how the overall direction is set for school district operations. Schools are an integral part of the community and community members play an integral role in the support of our schools.
Finally, if you have detailed questions about our schools, I encourage you to reach out. I am happy to connect with community members who share a common goal of helping to make sure we provide the highest quality education for the students of our community.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools. He can be reached by phone at 651-982-8103, or by email at smassey@flaschools.org
