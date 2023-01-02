It is my honor and privilege to serve as principal of Forest Lake Area Middle School. The school is an amazing place filled with wonderful students supported by actively involved families, and a caring staff focused on the work of developing dynamic, creative, and culturally competent students.
I’ve been educating middle school students for more than 23 years, beginning my teaching career in Moorhead, Minnesota, where I found out that I have a strong desire to be a difference maker for kids. Later, as an educator in Colorado and Minnetonka I was driven to think differently about how kids experience learning in every classroom, bringing to FLAMS the belief that we exist to create experiences that inspire learning.
Middle school is an exciting and challenging time where young people begin to determine who they want to grow into as adults. What excites me most about our middle school is the student and staff culture that exists here, and is unique to Forest Lake. Those administrators and leaders before me have done an amazing job in creating a school that is welcoming to all.
Every learner at the middle school should transition to high school thinking bigger about what he or she can accomplish, believing deeply in his or her ability to create, innovate and collaborate. Our mission is to prepare and empower every student to thrive in and contribute to an ever-changing world.
Our new catalog of middle school courses provides many opportunities for students to explore and refine their interests. In addition to traditional core curriculum, world language and music options like choir, band and orchestra, middle school students are offered a selection of “Gateway Experiences” that introduce them to a selection of subject areas, like engineering, coding and agriscience.
Middle school students are still years away from choosing a career path for their life. However, it’s important for them to be introduced to a variety of skills and subject areas that will help them develop and refine their interests. The middle school years are all about each student discovering who they are and who they want to be. These Gateway Experiences are perfectly aligned with that stage of their personal development.
Seventh graders who entered middle school in the fall will be the first Forest Lake students to go through the Gateway Experiences curriculum in its entirety. Students (and their parents) are sometimes apprehensive about taking that step to a new school, meeting new friends and experiencing more independence. Our staff is exceptional at meeting students wherever they are, helping them through these transition years, and working hard to help each student have a positive middle school experience, no matter how many tries it takes to learn how to open your locker.
Jason Miller is the principal at Forest Lake Area Middle School.
