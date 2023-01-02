It is my honor and privilege to serve as principal of Forest Lake Area Middle School. The school is an amazing place filled with wonderful students supported by actively involved families, and a caring staff focused on the work of developing dynamic, creative, and culturally competent students.

I’ve been educating middle school students for more than 23 years, beginning my teaching career in Moorhead, Minnesota, where I found out that I have a strong desire to be a difference maker for kids. Later, as an educator in Colorado and Minnetonka I was driven to think differently about how kids experience learning in every classroom, bringing to FLAMS the belief that we exist to create experiences that inspire learning.

Tags

Load comments