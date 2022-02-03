Estimates of assessments to affected properties near $7,000
The city of Wyoming has moved forward with its plan for resurfacing and reconstructing an eastern portion of East Viking Boulevard. From Fenwick Avenue to Glen Oak Drive, a complete reconstruction is slated for 2022. From Glen Oak Drive to Polaris will be a reclamation project, which includes updating paving. Final approval and bids are expected in April before construction season begins.
The reconstruction of the downtown stretch of East Viking Boulevard from Fenwick to Glen Oak Drive will include a new curb and gutter, replacing existing sidewalks or adding new sidewalks, the reconstruction of roads with bituminous pavement, which is MnDOT’s design criteria for heavy commercial traffic, and turf restoration. The reconstruction also includes replacing deficient storm water and sewer infrastructure and updating to meet design standards, and replacing deficient sanitary sewer infrastructure. This also includes hydrant adjustments.
From Glen Oak Drive to Polaris, there will be new pavement, with the goal to reestablish the roadway’s crown where there’s been sagging, and to provide shoulder transition. This also includes water main improvements, as well, with the addition of some red fire hydrants, which provides points of flushing maintenance and thus improving water quality.
The 2022-slated project will be funded by the city and special assessments to benefitting properties. A grant application for a federal public works grant through Minnesota’s Economic Development Administration is also being prepared by the city in hopes to receive grant money for the project. If the grant is not successful, the segment between Glen Oak Drive and the west Polaris access will need to be postponed.
Each unit with a driveway facing this project will be assessed for a portion of the total assessment. Broken down by number of units along Fenwick to Glen Oak Drive and projected costs, its estimated each unit will need to pay $6,992.02 over a 15-year period.
For residents from Glen Oak Drive to Polaris, estimations for the assessment are $5,271.74 per unit.
Residents can opt to pay the full amount 30 days after the adoption of the agreement to avoid paying interest, which historically has ranged between 4-5%. Each year after, residents can agree to pay the full amount to avoid paying future interest, which is due by Nov. 15 of each year. Otherwise the assessment will apply directly to the resident’s property tax.
The council has stressed in the past its focus on ADA compliance on sidewalks. That sentiment is shared by other residents, including resident Gary Sykes, who addressed similar complaints at the council’s public hearing for the road improvement projects. He said that a lack of crosswalks and speed bumps make crossing the street dangerous.
The council also expressed interest in a trail extending along Viking Boulevard and north to the Carlos Avery Wildlife Management area. That request, said city engineer Mark Erichson, was too costly as this point due to funding.
“It would involve a fair amount of property acquisition, so we wouldn’t have the ability to do that without acquiring additional property. … The cost would be pretty substantial at this point. It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars. It’s not minimal. It happens to be in a rural area, so we’d need to look at that and vet that further. But it would be relatively expensive,” he said.
