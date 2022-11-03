The Forest Lake Area School District has fired a high school staff member following an internal investigation regarding a staff member who allegedly sent inappropriate photos to a student.
According to Superintendent Steve Massey, on Monday, Oct. 31 a student reported to the district that the employee allegedly sent inappropriate photos including private body parts to the student. The district began working with the Forest Lake Police Department to investigate the allegation, and fired the staff member after an internal investigation. The police department is continuing its criminal investigation, according to an email from the school district.
Upon hearing about the incident, high school staff and administration began working directly with the students and families involved after the initial report, according to an email from Principal Jim Caldwell to high school parents.
However, on Thursday, Nov. 3, the district received information that the inappropriate photos were “shared more broadly throughout the high school,” according to the email.
Caldwell added in the email that the larger distribution of the images makes “this issue a larger concern for the general student body and their families.”
Due to student private data, the district is not disclosing how the images were distributed to more students.
The district is asking families to talk with their students about whether or not they have seen the photos, and if they have them, are asked to delete the images and cease the distribution of them.
