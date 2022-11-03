The Forest Lake Area School District has fired a high school staff member following an internal investigation regarding a staff member who allegedly sent inappropriate photos to a student.

According to Superintendent Steve Massey, on Monday, Oct. 31 a student reported to the district that the employee allegedly sent inappropriate photos including private body parts to the student. The district began working with the Forest Lake Police Department to investigate the allegation, and fired the staff member after an internal investigation. The police department is continuing its criminal investigation, according to an email from the school district.  

