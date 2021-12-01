Staffing shortages due to illnesses hit district, charters
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Forest Lake Area School District, masking of students and teachers is the least of the district’s concerns. Workers, including bus drivers and teachers, are calling in sick, causing some bus routes and even in-person class to be canceled. On Monday, Nov. 15, bus route 30 was canceled followed by two more cancellations on Wednesday, Nov. 17 of routes 58 and 75. In early October, the district announced the possibility of bus route cancellations and told students to memorize their bus number and for parents to prepare alternative plans in case of emergency.
On Monday, Nov. 22, Forest View Elementary moved to an at-home-learning protocol because of high staff absence rates. The school is not using technology to create a virtual classroom, similar to last year’s hybrid or distance learning model; that isn’t possible with the fast turnaround time right now, Superintendent Steve Massey said.
“In a two-, three-day transition to distance learning, we don’t have the time to set up virtual learning,” Massey said. The difficulty lies in providing technology to students for synchronous learning on short notice and only for a brief time.
He explained how the school provided course materials to students and asked teachers to communicate closely with families if a student is challenged by the assigned material.
The school district has been working to ensure all classrooms are filled since the start of the school year. Massey said their steps to prevent canceling in-person learning during an increase of teacher absences is to ask teachers and faculty to fill in for absent teachers. In doing that, the alternate teachers lose their break or prep time to be a substitute where needed in their school.
“When we run out of resources or ways in which we cover absent teachers, we’re left with unfilled classrooms. … We pulled all measures we have, until we’ve run out of options. And last night, unfortunately, we ran out of options,” Massey said on Tuesday, regarding the decision to have Forest View Elementary students learn from home.
The principal of Forest View Elementary, Scott Urness, echoed Massey’s points of their efforts to remain in person, but unsafe conditions resulted in the temporary shut down.
“We have been doing our best to stay open all year. We have been committed to our students and their learning. ... But it got to the point with staff illnesses and student cases that the safety of everyone was a concern,” Urness said.
Massey’s goal is to keep students in the classroom. So unless a school isn’t staffed properly, like Forest View Elementary, transitioning to remote learning is not a measure he wants to use districtwide.
“There are probably easier paths that we could take (than) move everybody to distance learning for a month. That’s not what’s good for kids, not what’s good for parents,” he said.
“The effort being invested by our teaching staff, I’m sure families expect that and rightfully so, but it is extraordinary what staff are pulling off to make this work,” Massey said.
Forest View only experienced a temporary shut down, and students returned following Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 29, as Massey intended.
“Some people that were out are now back, so we’ll see how that plays out here,” Massey said explaining the reason for the school’s return to in person learning.
Staffing issues are also hitting North Lakes Academy, said Executive Director Cam Stottler.
“Within the last couple weeks it’s really hit the staff hard, and that’s been by far the most difficult obstacle,” Stottler said.
Fourteen teachers were absent from school on Friday, Nov. 12, he said, which is about 25% of the staff.
“A few of the teachers that were absent were able to Zoom in and teach. So we had to have an adult in the classroom, but the teacher was still able to instruct,” Stottler said, adding that it has been beneficial to continue student education with their designated teacher.
“I think we all just thought we would be beyond this by now. And so kind of a certain fatigue has set in, and you kind of just want it to be over, and it’s not. And so that’s the hardest part: It’s just a continual ask,” Stottler said.
Lakes International Language Academy Executive Director Shannon Peterson echoed how hard the district is working to ensure the school communities can remain in-person, but the task is difficult and exhausting.
Cases continue to rise
“Overall positive cases continues to be higher than we like,” Massey said.
According to the FLAS COVID-19 dashboard, there were 42 confirmed cases at the elementary level for students and staff and 16 confirmed cases at the secondary level for the week ending Friday, Nov. 12. The dashboard shows a drop following that week ending on Friday, Nov. 19, with 27 confirmed staff and student cases at the elementary level and 11 cases at the secondary level.
The following week, 32 cases were reported for staff and students at the elementary level and five at the secondary level of the week ending on Friday, Nov. 24, according to FLAS COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
“They’re up only slightly. ... We’re having COVID in schools and that is always a concern,” Massey said about the slight increase in cases from the previous week.
Peterson said LILA’s situation is similar.
“So far there has only been one week this year, in one of the buildings, where the numbers were low enough to allow masks to be optional,” Peterson said. She said each week they issue each building a score formulated from the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, vaccination rates and county rates of infection.
“Depending on their rating we determine whether or not they can have masks, whether they’re optional or whether they’re required,” Peterson explained.
Additionally, Peterson said that rating also determines if students can go on field trips, if visitors can come into the building, if social distancing is needed and how many times they will clean desks.
“We’ve been keeping really close tabs, so we’ve been probably higher than other schools in the area, all along this fall,” Peterson added regarding case numbers and their additional strategy of dispensing frequent COVID-19 tests.
“We have seen more activity within the student population than we did last year, but we have still been able to kind of mitigate spread and make sure that our students are still being able to stay in school safely,” Stottler explained.
He said their mask protocols have been congruent to protocols at FLAS by masking classrooms and grade levels based on positive case numbers or reported symptoms.
“Right around MEA, we had about two weeks or so where we masked all of K-5, but otherwise we have done some grade level masking,” Stottler said.
Massey said the monitoring of cases continues to be a day-to-day effort to keep students in the classroom, which is his goal.
“A number of our schools are in a really tight spot with staff and cases. ... So it’s a fine line between ‘I’ve got a lot of people out, and ‘I ran out of options, we’ve got to shut down,’” he said, continuing to encourage and recommend that students use masks in schools to mitigate spreading.
Peterson echoed a similar belief that LILA is doing what it can to ensure students remain in school.
“We’re doing what we can, and you know, we’re all in it together. ... I hope that we can get vaccination rates up so that it’s just not even an issue,” Peterson said, adding LILA’s efforts to set up a vaccination site in the coming weeks.
Stottler noted that the support and flexibility of the community has helped NLA work through the challenges.
“I think everyone just recognizes the difficulty of where everything is at, and so we just make the best of it,” Stottler said.
