New 10-day distance learning protocol set for connected cases in elementary schools
A day of distance learning is set for Thursday, Dec. 23, after a 5-0 vote by the school board on Thursday, Dec. 2. The decision stems from the need to provide teachers and faculty, who have been stretched thin this semester due to high staff illness rates, a day to catch up on their work for their designated classes.
Because of a lack of substitute teachers, teachers have been filling in as subs for other classrooms on their prep time, losing free periods that are originally designated for preparing their lessons.
“They have done that without complaint. They’ve done it because that’s what needed to be done. But as a result, work has piled up,” Superintendent Steve Massey said.
Staff will still provide lessons for students to do during the final day before winter break. Board member Kate Luthner asked what would happen if a teacher already planned to take that day off.
Massey indicated the day will remain a personal day for any staff member who has requested Thursday, Dec. 23, as time off.
“I think that that is just a well-deserved and a very, very welcomed idea,” board member Gail Theisen said.
The school district has been managing high staff and substitute teacher illness rates throughout this school year, which led up to the instructional calendar change.
“Is there administration discussion on making a more regular occurrence of this moving forward?” Luthner asked Massey.
He replied that the administration has not reached that point of discussion regarding the second half of the school year, but the primary focus remains on students’ learning.
“We have to keep in mind that our kids are coming to us every day with learning minds. And we need to balance the workload and staff needs with the fact that our kids need us now more than ever,” Massey said.
Apparent COVID-19 cases may lead to distance learning
A move to distance learning will now be utilized in the case of a spread of the coronavirus in single elementary school classrooms. Superintendent Steve Massey added a 10-day distance learning precaution to mitigate the spread of the virus in primary schools when there are three or more seemingly connected cases in a classroom.
“If we have three or more apparent-connected cases in a classroom — we’ll never know if they’re connected — but when it appears that way, we’re going to move that classroom to distance learning for 10 days,” Massey said.
The new protocol to shift to a distance learning platform for 10 days is meant to slow the spread of the virus, and it could also be not limited to individual classrooms, but entire schools, if cases rise.
“If they have a surge in a school where there are a lot of cases in different classrooms, we will consider moving that entire school to a 10-day distance learning phase, just to hope it settles down,” Massey said.
The current matrix for elementary schools requires a students in a school to wear face masks for 10 days if there are confirmed or apparent cases exceeding 5% of the school population. Students in a single classroom are required to mask for 10 days if there is one confirmed or apparent case.
“Every time we do that, illness rates enter a phase where they come down,” Massey said.
Recently, Forest View Elementary moved students to a distance learning platform for three days from Monday, Nov. 22, to Wednesday, Nov. 24, before Thanksgiving break due to staffing shortages from illness rates.
Teachers provided students with course materials for distance learning during Forest View Elementary’s three remote learning days.
There was no further explanation on what the 10-day distance learning model will look like under these new guidelines during the school board meeting.
Following Massey’s plan presentation, school board president Jeff Peterson wanted to clarify that the use of testing will help ensure case counts are accurate to prevent a 10-day distance learning alternative.
“Isn’t it also true that when people test negative, if they report that to us, we remove them as one of the cases toward that school?” Peterson asked Massey.
Massey replied that testing will be the most effective way to provide accurate reports of COVID-19 cases in schools and classrooms.
“We can’t do enough testing, and providing enough testing opportunities. … We just ordered 8,900 rapid tests from the state; one for every kid, one for every staff member,” Massey said.
Students and staff members may request a rapid test kit to complete at home to determine if it is a confirmed case.
Technology policy changed
The school board approved the modified Technology Acceptable Use and Safety Policy regarding on and off-campus online speech on Thursday, Dec. 2. The old policy, according to Massey, had “a fairly gray area” over what misconduct was outside of school hours, whether using school technology or an individuals’ own technology.
The updated policy gives the school district authority over out-of-school and in-school online conduct if it affects the classroom setting. Violations, both in or out of school, added to the policy include severe bullying, threats aimed at teachers or students, and academic misconduct like cheating.
“The changes to this policy reflect...clarity to the district’s influence and jurisdiction over conduct,” Massey said.
The policy has been in discussions at the committee level for many months.
“There was a lot of discussion on this one, because you can’t be too narrow and then there’s loopholes. You can’t be too broad or it’s unclear,” said Luthner, who sits on the policy committee.
Luthner said there is a level of difficulty encompassing the content they have in the policy now to cover the varying possibilities of virtual misconduct, but hopes for the best in its effectiveness.
“Hopefully the spirit of the rule goes across to the students also,” she said.
