Elsie Vogel
History Columnist
On March 11, 1874, the Washington County Board of Commissioners in Stillwater received a petition from the citizens of Township 32, Range 21, to be set off from Marine Township. The petition was granted, and the citizens decided to call their growing town, which had first been platted in 1869, Forest Lake. On September 21, 1949, a Diamond Jubilee was held to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding.
The celebration was spearheaded by the Commercial Club, led by president Oscar Peterson. Other organizations, churches, teachers and citizens from all walks of life became involved, and the neighboring communities of Hugo, Scandia, Wyoming, Chisago City and Lindstrom also joined the fun.
The 1874 look
In 1949, the style for men was to be clean-shaven. In order to run back the clock and have the men look like their forebears of 1874, a “whisker-growing contest” was proclaimed. The first few days, the stubble was scratchy, but by the second week of growth, local men were developing their own unique styles.
Some men with only a few hairs on top of their heads developed a tremendous growth on their faces, The barbers of Forest Lake took advantage of an opportunity to show their expertise in sculpting authentic 19th-century styles such as muttonchops, van dykes and handlebars.
The women of Forest Lake were not to be outdone by the bearded men, dressing in many old fashions they found hidden in their attics. Trunks were opened and treasures were shared with friends. Shawls, fancy umbrellas, petticoats, high-buttoned shoes, feathers and plumes, high-necked bloused with leg-o-mutton sleeves and antique jewelry were among the costumes seen on Jubilee Day.
Some of the men got into the sartorial sport with coonskin caps, raccoon coats, fancy vests, tall hats or lumberjack boots.
The big day
Mayor Hector Pepin proclaimed Jubilee Day a community holiday and requested that all businesses, to the extent possible, remain closed for the celebration. The celebration served to honor the brave pioneers of the community who withstood countless hardships and dangers in order to make their homes in the nascent town of Forest Lake.
A sparkling eight-foot high diamond symbol at the front of the Jubilee parade set the tone, followed by the band from Wilson High School. The first parade group depicted the frontier days with teepees, Indians and trappers. Horse-drawn wagons, on which pioneer folks demonstrated their skills of spinning and churning butter, were also part of the parade. Local teacher Grace Johnstone led a group of children dressed in the clothes of yesteryear. Dr. Ruggles rode a white horse to represent the country doctor of former times. Automobiles of the late 19th century represented progression from the pioneer times. A “Roaring Twenties” float brought lively action, with girls in flapper costumes dancing the Charleston, and 1920s roadsters followed. At the rear was the “Forest Lake Today” group, which showed the sharp contrast between the things of the past and modern clothing, equipment and vehicles.
Variety of activities
The women of Faith Lutheran Church prepared a noontime dinner, and guests were entertained by the accordion music of Kathy Kohls Johnson. Rollin Johnson, toastmaster, introduced 90-year-old Mrs. Gust Carlson as the oldest lady present. Minnesota Gov. Luther Youngdahl also made an appearance; the governor sang a duet with Edgar Engquist, an old Swedish sailor’s lament called “Hello to Those at Home.”
A horse-pulling contest was declared to represent the state championship and was won by Gene Wright of Scandia. First place was worth a cash prize of $40 (worth about $435 in 2020 dollars).
Local restaurants and bars got into the pioneer mood by re-purposing as old-time saloons for the day. Bartenders wore long white aprons, black string ties and black elbow sleeves.
King and queen
At the end of the day’s celebrations, it was time to declare a Jubilee King, to be based on the quality of the man’s old-time beard. Iva Alm, declared Jubilee Queen ahead of the event, was joined by the Winter Carnival Queen and the Aquatennial Queen in the judging. Candidates lined up for inspection and Alm measured and stroked the beards before coming to her decision. John Petzka was declared Jubilee King, having grown a magnificent beard. Runner-up was Walter Houle and third prize went to Nile Running. Tiny Guttsen was awarded a special humor prize for having shown up with one half of his in full beard, and the other half clean-shaven.
