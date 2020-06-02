LILA senior is fascinated by animals
Max LaPointe cannot remember a time when he was not fascinated by animals.
“When I was little, I would go outside and find a cool animal, and I would keep them for a day or so before releasing them,” he said. A painted turtle and a garter snake, to LaPointe, were “a lot of fun.”
“When I was 6, I found a tree frog on our window sill, and I was sad when I had to let him go.”
To help him overcome his sadness, his parents bought him a bearded dragon.
“I had her for 12 years, and she lived a good life,” LaPointe said of the lizard, which died about a month ago. “Her name was Bumpers. I gave her that name when I was 7 because she had all these bumps on her back.”
He also has had two dogs – a black Lab and a “Bernadoodle,” which is a mix of Bernese mountain dog and a poodle – and cats that stay outside in deference to his father’s cat allergy.
In short, Max LaPointe is crazy about critters.
“It’s a passion I’ve had since I was really, really little,” he said. “There’s never been a point where I wasn’t passionate about animals. It began when I was really young, with family pets like dogs and cats, and soon after that it grew to wild animals.”
That passion also grew to teaching others about animals, which the Lakes International Language Academy senior has done since the summer after seventh grade when he became a volunteer at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul.
“I became a nature walk volunteer,” LaPointe said. “We would have little desks around the zoo with an animal, and when people came to our desks to see the animals we could teach them a little bit.”
LaPointe worked at Como Zoo for four years before migrating to the Wildlife Science Center in Stacy.
“I help run tours there, especially on weekends,” he said. “I feed and clean the cages of the reptiles, and after that I help with tours of the wolves, bears and bobcats.”
LaPointe plans to attend the University of Minnesota starting this fall to major in fisheries, wildlife and conservation biology with the goal of becoming a field biologist after graduation.
“I would like to study animals in their ecosystem,” he said. “But I also want to do something with education. I have found that I love to teach about animals, so if there’s something I can do to teach people, I’d like to do that.”
LaPointe already has experience in teaching after helping lead an I-term class, a two-week tutorial held at the end of the school year on a topic not part of regular curriculum, at LILA last spring.“The class was called Survival Skills,” LaPointe said. “In 10th grade my personal project at LILA was about wilderness survival. I learned there is some science behind survival – how to get food and water, how to find shelter, how to make fire, all those things. So I wrote a book specific to Minnesota about survival.
“For the class I worked with Profe Alvaro [Montero Ortega]. The class was based on different bio-regions, so one day we did Arctic regions, another we did jungles, and one day we did urban regions. I think [the kids in the class] enjoyed it.”
LaPointe thanked his parents, Ryan and Lisa, for their support of his passion for animals.
“They have always been behind me 100 percent,” Max LaPointe said. “They would tell me that (if) I put my mind to it, I could get any job I wanted.”
