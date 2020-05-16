A crash on I-35 just north of Highway 8 last night left one person dead and another injured. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 52-year-old Christine Risberg of South St. Paul was driving a 1999 Cadillac SLS southbound on I-35 at a high rate of speed. Risberg rear-ended a Ford Econoline, driven by 49-year-old Lisa Torell of Braham. The Econoline then rolled into the ditch. Torell was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Torell was not wearing a seat belt.
The Cadillac drove off the road, and Risberg was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
High rates of speed have been on the increase since the Stay at Home order was put in place in March. While State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shanks wouldn't comment on the high rate of speed in this case, he did say, "We've seen in increase in speed and always tell people to drive the speed limit."
Responders included the Chisago County sheriff’s office, the Wyoming Fire Department, the Forest Lake Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.
