County fairs are returning in 2021 with plenty of exhibits, vendors, carnival rides, grandstand events, 4-H events and more.
While county fair boards have been planning for the past year to bring back the fairs in 2021 after being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, it wasn’t until Gov. Tim Walz lifted most restrictions in May that the boards decided their fairs would proceed “as normal.”
“As director of District No. 3 of the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs — which includes Chisago, Isanti, Pine, Anoka and Washington counties — we met in April with the local fairs to discuss what this year will look like. For most of us the excitement to hold the fair was there and planning had started, but most of us were still struggling with what the fair would look like, including our grandstand events, especially with the social distancing requirements. Without full grandstands, the fairs would suffer financially,” said Jen Penzenstadler, who has been a member of the Chisago County Agricultural Society for six years, currently serving as secretary. “When the governor made the announcement that the restrictions would be lifted by fair time, we were able to have a vote to hold our fair as normal at our May fair board meeting. Same with the other local fairs.”
Chisago County
The Chisago County Fair will be held July 22-25 at the Chisago County Fairgrounds, 905 W. Fourth St., Rush City, with gates opening daily at 8 a.m. More detailed information can be found at chisagocountyfair.org.
The Chisago County Fair offers free gate admission, but parking is $3 per day or $7 for a four-day pass. Tickets to the motocross at 7 p.m. on July 22 are $12 for adults; $6 ages 5-11; and free for children 4 and under. Tickets to the demo derby at 7 p.m. on July 23 and 7 p.m. on July 24 are $14 for adults; $6 ages 5-11; and free for children 4 and under. Tickets into the demo pit gate are $30 and no one under 16 is allowed.
Penzenstadler is looking forward to all the new highlights of this year’s Chisago County Fair.
“We had so many exciting things planned for 2020, and with an extra year of planning, we have been able to make them even better,” Penzenstadler said. “With the AGRI grant from the state of Minnesota, we will be opening a new exhibit called Little AGventures. This exhibit will be geared toward children and families to learn about livestock and Minnesota agriculture. There will be live baby animals, interactive exhibits, a children’s play area and coloring station as well as hands-on activities to participate in on Sunday during Kids Day. We also received another state grant to promote art in our community and will be putting on free art classes for those that sign up. These classes include painting, sign making and mandala rock painting. We still have a few spots remaining.”
Penzenstadler is excited that the “fan favorite” type of events will be returning this year.
“A fan favorite that will return is always the demo derby. It will be great to see the bleachers filled again with standing room only Friday and Saturday night. We have almost $30,000 in prize money up for grabs,” Penzenstadler said. “Another fan favorite is our Sunday Kids Day, consisting of a pirate show, farm animal babies, fair bingo, family portraits, face painting, sawdust pile coin hunt, bicycle giveaways, games and lots more.”
Musical entertainment will also be a part of the Chisago County Fair. Kenny Krona and Rick Steger will perform from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on July 22 on the patio by the beer garden while Gel will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the stage by the beer garden. Neighberz will perform from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on July 23 on the patio by the beer garden while Stone Daisy Band will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the stage by the beer garden. Time Bandits will perform from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on July 24 on the patio by the beer garden while Five Minute Major will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the stage by the beer garden.
The Chisago County Fair Parade will be held at 3 p.m. on July 24. Free Kids Day games and activities (for those 10 and under) will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 25, with the kids pedal tractor pull being held at noon that day.
Penzenstadler truly enjoys the Chisago County Fair.
“As a long-standing 4-H volunteer and show mom, I love the exhibits, especially 4-H livestock. It is amazing to watch the 4-H’ers set goals, obtain them and grow each year. Anyone who has ever watched a livestock show can see how much love, sweat and sometimes tears go into those projects,” Penzenstadler said. “If you have never been to our fair, this is the year to come. We are back! We have new exhibits, old and new vendors, live music, great food, fun rides, grandstand events and much more. We are also a free gate fair, meaning you only have to pay for parking and grandstand events.
Anoka County
The Anoka County Fair is back this week, complete with a demolition derby, bull riding, and live music.
It announced in May that with the lifting of restrictions it would return. The fair began Tuesday, July 20, and runs through Sunday, July 25, at the Anoka County Fairgrounds, located at 3200 St. Francis Blvd. Northwest in Anoka.
Grandstand events kicked off with motocross July 20, followed by bull riding and mutton busting July 21, tractor pulls July 22-23, and an ATV Big Air event July 24. The fair will go out with a bang with the popular demolition derby July 25.
This year’s professional music lineup ranges from blues to modern pop to ‘80s rock. The amateur talent contest is 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
The carnival opens at 3 p.m. July 20 and noon July 21-25.
Fireworks will light the sky one night only, beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
Admission includes free grandstand shows and parking. It costs $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 7-12 and is free for kids 6 and younger. Seniors pay $5 on seniors day, which runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
Learn more at anokacountyfair.com.
Washington County
The Washington County Fair will celebrate its 150th anniversary with art exhibitions, motorsports, horse shows and more running Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 8 at the county fairgrounds, located at 12300 40th St. North in Stillwater. Daily admission is $7 for ages 16 and older, $4 for children ages 6-15.
The weekend festivities kick off with the parade on Aug, 4 at the North Track, followed by a carnival that offers rides and games which is open to visitors for an admission fee for an all day ride pass.
The music lineups feature a range of genres from a Johnny Cash cover band to Tim Sigler along with a talent show at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.
There are roaming festivities throughout the fair like the balloonologist, Ms. Jaz-ee, autumn serenade and more all weekend.
There are grandstand events Thursday-Saturday like the pickup see-saw, the truck pull and demolition derby.
Learn more at washingtoncountyfair.org.
-Natalie Ryder contributed to this story.
