Kauls recalls his near-death experience with polio
Andy Kauls didn’t think twice when it came time to get in line for a COVID-19 vaccination. Like many Forest Lake residents, Kauls made two trips to a shot clinic last winter to complete the vaccination process.
Prior to a routine dental appointment, Kauls took a COVID-19 test as a precaution thinking it would yield no trouble. He tested positive. At age 75, Kauls didn’t want to take unnecessary chances when a vaccine became available. Better to be safe than sorry, he thought.
He was asymptomatic but hunkered down in self-quarantine. It came at a time when lockdowns were common.
“There really wasn’t anything you could do,” Kauls said. “You couldn’t go out to eat.”
Living low-key has been Kauls’ way of life since losing his wife of 49 years, Colly, to cancer in September of 2017. Hunkering down really wasn’t much different from everyday life, he said.
Kauls said he learned years ago that it was wise to follow recommendations of state and federal health officials. Nearly 70 years ago, Kauls was inflicted with polio and nearly lost his life. A lasting degree of facial paralysis is a reminder of what he experienced as a young boy.
After a long hospital recovery in 1952, Kauls was isolated from friends. As he grew older he struggled with what he believes were complications of polio, which put limits on his athletic abilities. And it was the struggle with those limitations that pushed him to work hard and overcome overbearing coaching on the athletic field.
By the time vaccines were developed to combat polio in 1955, Kauls didn’t hesitate when a clinic came to Forest Lake Elementary School.
“I didn’t have to take the vaccine because I had recovered,” Kauls said. “But I took it anyway. There wasn’t even a question. You just got in line.”
By 1979, thanks to medical advances and the development of vaccines, polio was eradicated in the United States. The polio vaccine is one of several required for school children.
A difficult time
The year 1952 was a test as the Kauls family was adjusting to life in a new town and a new country. On Dec. 31, 1949, Teodore and Alma Kauls and their six children: Ted, Ivars, Ziggy, Juris, Andy and Mara, along with Alma’s mother, Minna Mansons, arrived in Forest Lake. After more than four years in a displaced persons camp in Germany following the end of World War II, the Latvian family was cleared to immigrate to the United States.
The family arrived here only after a scheduled relocation in Northfield fell through because of the size of the family. Forest Lake’s Faith Lutheran Church and the Norton Taylor family stepped up to host the family.
The family was still feeling its way in its new home when Andy, then 6, became ill in the late summer of 1952. Poliomyelitis outbreaks had been occurring in the United States for 50 years and Forest Lake was not immune to the virus. Epidemics took place frequently in the warm weather months.
In comparison to coronavirus which has taken more than 610,000 lives in the U.S., polio outbreaks did not produce dramatic case numbers and deaths. In 1952, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the worst years for outbreaks, 58,000 cases of polio were recorded with 3,200 deaths and 21,000 victims left with mild to disabling paralysis. The disease, which attacks the spinal cord, was commonly called infantile paralysis, but it did not solely affect the young.
Andy Kauls was among the unlucky ones in Forest Lake. After he became ill, his parents called in town doctor J.A. Poirer, who had been in practice in the area since 1904. Kauls believes the doctor was suspicious of polio, but in the short term, advised the family to separate him from his siblings. When paralysis began to attack his face, Dr. Poirer was convinced that polio had been contracted.
Kauls says it remains unclear how he contracted the virus.
“There was no way (of) saying why we didn’t all get it,” Kauls said. “I was the only one in the family who got it. They (siblings, parents) were all healthy and good.”
Other family members were lucky, perhaps because steps were taken to separate Andy from the others. Polio is a highly infectious illness that spreads through contact between people, by nasal and oral secretions, and by contact with contaminated feces, according to the CDC. The virus enters the body through the mouth, multiplying along the way to the digestive tract where it continues to multiply.
Andy Kauls remembers his parents and Dr. Poirier on the phone calling hospitals to see where he could be admitted. One call went to old Anchor Hospital in St. Paul. He equated the name to a ship. It brought back memories of the voyage from Europe to the U.S. “I thought I was going to be on a ship,” he said.
The hospital stay
After some searching by Dr. Poirier, he was admitted to the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. A spinal tap confirmed what Dr. Poirier had suspected: it was polio.
For the next month until late fall, he remained a patient. The early days in the hospital did not go well. The paralysis on the left side of his face worsened, making eating, drinking and speaking difficult as he had trouble swallowing.
“I just started to get bad,” he said. “I was getting worse.”
To provide nourishment, he was fed intravenously. Because of the disease, his blood vessels began to collapse making IVs nearly impossible. With veins in his ankle a last resort for attempts to nourish his body and combat the disease, he gradually began to recover.
A roommate was not as lucky. At a point where Kauls was failing, his hospital roommate died as his mother and Alma Kauls spent that last night together, hugging and praying for their sons. “I made it through the night,” he said.
When polio takes a hard turn and breathing difficulties surface, a common treatment in the 1940s and 1950s was the iron lung, an electric powered respirator that could help a patient maintain respiration artificially until the patient could breathe on their own. Kauls never reached the need for an iron lung but was placed in an oxygen tent for a time to help with breathing.
According to CDC statistics, Kauls was hit with paralytic polio, although his symptoms did not reach full body paralysis. Fewer than 2% of people who contract polio become paralyzed. In most cases of paralytic polio, the patient recovers completely. In many cases, symptoms are mild or asymptomatic.
The return home
Kauls gradually started to get better. As the paralysis in his face eased, his speech began to return and he could eat. Atrophy took its toll on his body, however, and getting back to walking came after a fall or two. By late October, he was sent home where he remained in isolation from all friends. He was not allowed to return to his Grade 2 classroom. Medical visits would continue for another year.
The isolation was difficult. His friends could come by the house but they remained on the street and kept their distance. By the time 1953 arrived, his home schooling was ended and he was allowed to return to the classroom.
For the most part, he says, he experienced a normal childhood, but there were lasting implications of the polio. The paralysis on the left side of his face never fully left him and to this day he can’t tightly close his left eye. A crooked smile is another reminder, he says.
Kauls was the youngest of five boys who all excelled in athletics at Forest Lake High School.
“I was the least skilled (of the five),” he said. His fight with polio is partly to blame, he believes.
“I’ve never been coordinated with the left side of my body,” he said. “I couldn’t dribble a basketball with my left hand. I could shoot but I couldn’t dribble.”
Still, he competed in three sports as did his brothers. He was a defensive back and tailback on Ranger football teams and played as a reserve on the basketball team. His best sport was track where he was a sprinter.
“You do what your brothers do,” he said. “I was just a little bit clumsy.”
Life lessons
If anything, Kauls says, he learned valuable life lessons from his fight with polio.
The lessons came in how he dealt with health obstacles and how to overcome the lingering impacts of polio as he grew to adulthood. Being on the brink of death leaves an impression, he said.
As a high school athlete, he says he was pushed hard, perhaps too hard, because he was a Kauls or an athlete that didn’t meet expectations. There were incidents of teasing, lecturing and critical evaluations by adults that today would come down as bullying, he believes.
“As a kid you don’t have a lot of confidence in yourself,” he said.
After high school graduation in 1963, he enrolled at the University of Minnesota and transferred to what was then St. Cloud State College where he completed an education degree. He was hired by the Mounds View School District where he spent just over 30 years teaching in grades 6 and 7. He retired in 1998.
“I never had a problem my entire career teaching,” he said. “I always had a heart for kids after what I went through. It gave me empathy for kids.”
Kauls says he is grateful that he experienced and survived two national health scares. Kauls said he understands that some people today don’t like the government telling them or suggesting that they get the vaccine for coronavirus.
“It’s a super spreader, that’s the thing,” he said of COVID-19. “With polio it took a little more to get the disease.”
