COVID-19 protocols lifted from public buildings
The Columbus City Council discussed how it would want to pursue a phased reopening approach of its senior and community center during its workshop on Tuesday, March 8.
The senior center will reopen allowing seniors to return during their designated times, and later allow the Lions Club to return. City council, commission groups and city staff will be given priority use of the space. But the end goal for Columbus is to open the senior center as a broader meeting place for other groups in the area to gather, not a space exclusively for the seniors.
“My personal opinion is that I like the idea of this being a community gathering place. We don’t have much of that in Columbus. Actually, we have none of that in Columbus,” Council Member Janet Hegland said.
The council will start comparing its space at the senior center to other rentable venues, like the YMCA or VFW, around the area to groups or community members for events.
Until the council finalizes the terms and conditions of costs and how to use the space, it isn’t ready to let community members rent out the space and will reopen with a phased approach.
“I think we can accommodate low-key use where we don’t tend to have a lot of set up,” City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko said.
Examples Mursko gave of such use included a caucus that would only need the space for a few hours and about 12 tables set up, or the senior citizens who would be the first group allowed back into the space to play card games on Tuesdays.
An event like the Lions Clubs pancake breakfast is something the Columbus Council is looking forward to having again in the future.
However, the primary issue with allowing any large groups like that to gather at the senior center is that there are restrictions on using the kitchen for group dining without proper dishwashing appliances.
Mursko said the kitchen area will not be in useable until they repair the current sanitizer or purchase a new one, which could cost up to $5,000 to replace.
Until it is replaced and the council determines other criteria community members must adhere to rent the space, it won’t be available for residents to use, even if catering in food.
“I don’t think we have the rules set up yet for that kind of a use,” Mursko said.
The council will further discuss pricing, occupancy levels and other regulations by looking at how neighboring cities and townships rent out community centers to residents.
“People want to be able to use this as a gathering place and I think we can think about, you know, a phased approach so that we can open it up in a way that we feel, you know, gives us adequate time to answer the questions and figure out what the policy should be,” Hegland said.
Mask policy lifted
The Columbus City Council approved the removal of the city’s public facilities mask mandate by a 5-0 vote during the meeting on Wednesday, March 9. The council had indicated it would consider such a move when case positivity rates in Minnesota fell to the 5% number. Mursko said she had been monitoring the rate, and according to two different sources, that number is in the 5% range. She explained Anoka County’s cases ran a little higher than statewide averages but said she felt comfortable with how case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations have fallen in recent weeks and so the council reassessed its need.
Masks will no longer be required in city public facilities, but social distancing requirements will remain in place at the city’s office and during meetings. The city’s policy still encourages individuals to stay home if they feel sick and promotes good personal hygiene practices.
“I’m happy to say, we have worked and stayed open the past two years, and while we’ve had some who have been sick along the way, we’ve been able to maintain our services throughout the entire two years,” Mursko said.
Heglend asked that Mursko keep tracking COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Anoka County according to CDC data to monitor a possible need to reinstall the mask mandate.
“When it starts to get in the high range, I think we’ll need to address it,” Mursko responded.
