Muddy Paws Stay and Play owner Olivia Lefto applied for a conditional use permit in the summer of 2021 when she assumed control of the business. It took the city some time to hammer out adequate permit requirements with Lefto to allow her to keep operating the dog day care, boarding and grooming facility along I-35. Her business will remain a legally complying business despite the ordinance amendments. 

A proposed ordinance in Columbus, which will be offered for final approval in April, would explicitly prohibit all small animal indoor boarding or day care facilities from operating in all commercial, mixed use and industrial zoning districts in the city.  

“This clearly eliminates anything other than clinics and grooming in all of your commercial districts,” city planner Dean Johnson said at the joint meeting on Wednesday, March 1.

