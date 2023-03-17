A proposed ordinance in Columbus, which will be offered for final approval in April, would explicitly prohibit all small animal indoor boarding or day care facilities from operating in all commercial, mixed use and industrial zoning districts in the city.
“This clearly eliminates anything other than clinics and grooming in all of your commercial districts,” city planner Dean Johnson said at the joint meeting on Wednesday, March 1.
The joint Columbus City Council and Planning Commission set a public hearing for Wednesday, April 5, to finalize discussions of the commercial pet and small animal grooming, boarding, day care, training and veterinary clinic ordinance in the city.
Prior to these changes, small animal indoor boarding, grooming and day care facilities were formerly allowed in about half of the city’s zoning districts.
The proposed ordinance amendments will continue to allow veterinary clinics, offering medical treatment to small animals, with the option to offer accessory patient boarding and grooming services. Additionally, small animal grooming is a permitted service that business owners can opt toward in the city of Columbus.
The council and planning commission have worked as a joint body to redefine the types of “small animal” businesses it will allow to operate in the city since the moratorium went into effect on June 23, 2022, after it was approved at the Dec. 29, 2021, council meeting.
Discussions to amend this ordinance arose in late 2021, after Muddy Paws — a dog boarding, day care and grooming facility along the I-35 freeway district — changed ownership. The new owner had to apply for a conditional use permit from the city to continue operating the business, which took some time for city council to feel it would be adequately regulated.
“Because there’s no state licensing requirements, the city council ended up having to do quite a bit of work to ensure that there was adequate conditions put into place before approving the permit to make sure that every [detail] was looked at,” associate planner Frank Koenen said.
Following this business’ conditional use permit approval, another individual applied to run a dog training business, further pushing the city to realize its code wasn’t adequate to manage new animal training, boarding or grooming businesses.
The primary goals city staff laid out in the summer of 2022 to amend this ordinance was to define each of these business models, determine what districts they’d be permitted to operate, and how, if at all, it would be possible.
They found that businesses like animal day care and boarding facilities require an employee or inspector to conduct routine checks on each of the businesses to ensure animals are safe and healthy at that business.
“We don’t have capacity at this time with the current workload to actually be able to enforce these conditions effectively,” Koenen said.
Council member Rob Busch opposed a blanket prohibition of animal day care and boarding businesses in the majority of the city zones during the joint meeting on Wednesday, March 1.
“[The ordinance] is eliminating any future boarding kennels in the city of Columbus other than Muddy Paws?” Busch asked later in the early-March meeting. Adding, “I guess I’m not in favor of that.”
Council member Janet Hegland responded: “If the state says, ‘If you allow these you have to license them, which means you have to have an ability to go in there annually and ensure the health, safety, welfare of the animals,’ and we don’t have anybody to do that. If you say you’re not in favor of it, how would we carry out that responsibility?”
Busch said he would do more research on how Blaine manages these businesses, as he believed they used a police officer to routinely check in on dog boarding or day care facilities. He’ll bring the information forward to discuss at the early-April meeting.
Throughout the past few months, the planning commission and council determined adequate definitions for each of the terms: “animal boarding facility,” “animal day care facility,” “animal grooming facility,” and “animal training facility.”
“The purpose of the definitions is really to just help staff when permits or inquiries come in to know how to categorize that,” Hegland said at the planning commission meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, as a member in the audience.
The definitions will prove more beneficial in the future as the council plans to continue amending its residential zone business ordinance to potentially deem a small animal day care, training, grooming or boarding business appropriate in a residential zone.
“We will still continue to work on that,” City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko said of the residential zone business ordinance amendment work they began in November 2021, a month before the small animal moratorium discussions began.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.