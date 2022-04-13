City leaders excited about providing jobs and bringing in tax revenue
Commercial development in Columbus is ramping up this year, especially with the reconstruction of the interchange of Highway 97 and I-35. And the city’s council and EDA are excited about what that means.
The city of Columbus is mostly wetlands, with much of it a part of the Carlos Avery State Wildlife Management Area. That, coupled with the city’s 5-acre minimum ordinance in most places, means the city doesn’t have many available options to grow its tax base from residents.
“That means we’re limited in areas we can grow. So the I-35 corridor is the most logical place to bring businesses,” said Robert Berens, the Economic Development Authority’s vice president.
Columbus Mayor Jesse Preiner said the 5-acre minimum is both a blessing and a curse for residents, noting most people who move to the area want the quiet lifestyle of country-like living within commuting distance to Minneapolis and St. Paul, but that means residents are shouldering an increasing tax burden, especially due to inflation and the rising cost of things like oil, road salt and gravel, and the cost of insurance for the city staff.
“A nice benefit is bringing in new tax dollars to the communities, which allows us more money for infrastructure improvements,” Berens said. “There are several communities around the state that aren’t growing, and we’re limited in our ability to do so. With our comprehensive plan and vision, we want to grow our city, so we’re trying to create local opportunities.”
In addition, the extensive wetlands also restrict land available for commercial use, too. But Columbus knew it had prime real estate along I-35 near the Highway 97 exit and has focused its attention on developing that stretch.
“For businesses, it’s very advantageous to have freeway exposure. … As prices are increasing to run a city, the buildout of this commercial area is advantageous for the taxpayers so we’re able to control our budgets and keep them from skyrocketing,” Preiner said.
That focus has been paying off as the city seems to have many interested parties, and the completion of the upgraded Highway 97 bridge has spurred interest like the city hoped it would.
“[The city staff] get calls daily of people now interested,” he said. “We knew it was going to turn out like this. Nobody was going to take a chance on purchasing something before the new bridge, which took two years to construct — nobody was going to buy, build, and wait two years with no traffic. Now it’s all happening like we expected it would.”
Hy-Vee was one of the earliest as it began discussions with the city in the fall of 2018, later purchasing the land with City Council approval for its conditional use permit in April 2019. Plans for a “fast and fresh” location of about 8,000 square feet have been submitted, and though no construction date has been green-lighted, it could start as early as this year.
One plan that has gotten ground moved and building started is the new Love’s Travel Plaza, located at the southeast corner of Highway 97 and I-35, which was approved by the city in late 2020. Construction began on the 12,000-square-foot facility in November 2021, and the projected opening date is sometime in the summer this year. In addition to a typical convenience store and gas station, the travel plaza will also be home to a drive-thru Hardee’s and a Godfather’s pizza.
Preiner hopes the development along I-35 will also spur area restaurateurs to think about building in the city, especially eyeing the northwest quadrant of the intersection or down West Freeway Drive.
In addition to the city’s I-35 corridor, more businesses are finding space on Lake Drive to call home. Forest Lake-based EcoSports is moving from its current location on Highway 61 near downtown Forest Lake with plans to expand its footprint in Columbus. The motor sports dealer broke ground on a new 28,000-square-foot facility that will include a vehicle showroom, a service area, and a warehouse space, located on the north side of Lake Drive just east of Zurich Street. The new facility is expected to open by spring.
The city has also recently added Viking Industrial, Universal Services, and David’s Hydrovac, which moved from nearby Centerville, to its Lake Drive corridor.
Running Aces is also upgrading its casino facility after the completion of its hotel, which opened in 2020.
The development is already changing the city, and Preiner said he expects it to be a lot different in the next decade.
“I expect it to be quite a bit more built out. I believe it’ll look more like the Forest Lake exit. This is the last empty interchange around here,” he said.
The timing of everything seems to be working well for the city as the completion of the reconstructed bridge is not just drawing business to the city, but to the area.
“Absolutely, we’re excited about the opportunities that are finally coming to our community,” Berens said. “I think it allows the city of Columbus to grow, but it brings amenities to the whole area. If businesses are coming to Columbus, it affects the city of Forest Lake, and bringing job opportunities to that area as well. … We have a good relationship with the city [of Forest Lake], and we want to do our part to make this whole area viable for our citizens.”
“We’re pleased it’s happening,” Preiner said. “We’re pleased with the businesses that have decided to join our community, and we wish them all the best of luck. Let her rip!”
