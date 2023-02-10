A rezoning of the west side of Columbus along Lake Drive has restructured what new businesses will be allowed. 

The Columbus City Council approved the rezoning of the Lake Drive commercial industrial business district into light industrial usage on the west side and regular usage on the east side during its Dec. 28 meeting in a 4-0 vote. Along with the rezoning of the commercial/industrial district, the city defined the west-side commercial/industrial light district as “low intensity” businesses that are “compatible with nearby residential neighborhoods,” and redefines the types of businesses that will be allowed on the east side of Lake Drive.

Load comments