The Columbus City Council and Planning Commission hammered out more details regarding how citizens can operate a business on residential property in the city during a special meeting, specifically in how “invisible” a business is to the public, as it approaches the moratorium’s 12-month deadline on Dec. 6.
The council approved a moratorium on residential zone businesses in a 3-2 vote on Nov. 10, 2021, to amend the ordinance to better define if and how someone can run a business from their residence.
The decision to consider amending the ordinance in mid-2021 came from a city staff recommendation due to an increase of public nuisance complaints that neighbors were running loud or disruptive businesses out of their homes.
“In dealing with these complaints it also became clear that the current ordinance was hard to enforce because it was broad and vague,” Jessica Hughes, assistant city administrator, explained at a joint meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
But there isn’t consensus over how much oversight the city should have through its new ordinance.
“I can tell you people are super mad about what’s going on here,” council member Rob Busch said, regarding the regulation of home businesses.
He and Shelly Logren were opposed to the moratorium approval in November 2021. (Logren has decided not to run for reelection and will finish her term when the next council is seated in January.)
Defining home occupation
Throughout the past 11 months, the planning commission has worked its way through the ordinance with Hughes and city staff. It decided to redefine residential zone business into home occupation, with two different types.
Home occupation 1 would be allowed anywhere, and does not require an interim use permit and takes place in a small portion of the primary residence. Hughes offered examples like tutoring, selling clothes or goods on Etsy, or selling cupcakes made at the home.
Home occupation 2 would allow for a business like making wood cabinetry, and would only be permitted in a rural district with an interim use permit from the city, in addition to adhering to other guidelines laid out in the ordinance related to invisibility, accessory buildings and vehicles.
The ordinance does not regulate or limit any individual who works from home for a business that is operated and headquartered at a different location.
Invisible impact
Key topics of discussion relied on the definition of an “invisible” business and what requirements there might be for acreage, use of an accessory building, or hours of operation and vehicle parking.
The council agreed the term invisible in the ordinance will be defined as “100% unseen, unheard, not felt, and not smelled” by all neighbors and the public right of way along the road. The definition primarily applies to home occupation 2 because its assumed home occupation 1 will be invisible by definition.
It was determined that no restrictions will be placed on required acreage for either definition due to the other requirements of “invisibility.”
“If somebody’s on 80 acres, or somebody’s on 3 acres, if they can run their business in a way they have a permit, and it’s invisible then I’m OK with it,” council member Janet Hegland said.
Neither home occupations will be allowed to have an accessory building for the storage of materials. However, home occupation 2 owners may build an accessory building if they can prove there is existing screening in place, prior to construction, to ensure the structure is entirely invisible to neighbors and the public right of way throughout the year.
“You don’t get the storage until there’s existing screening. We’ve been down that road before. They promise you the world, and then they don’t put it in,” city administrator Elizabeth Mursko said.
Even though the council did not create a maximum square footage for the size of accessory building that could be built, there was agreement that only 1,200 square feet of space in that structure can be used for storing work materials.
In the same section of the ordinance, 20% of the residence will be allowed for business use in home occupation 1 and 30% of the residence will be allowed for business use for home occupation 2 to ensure the residential integrity of the home, to which Logren disagreed.
“Why are we taking and regulating and making people feel like they can’t do what they want to do in their home?” she asked.
Hours of outdoor operation under the proposed ordinance also related back to how and if the business can conduct operations in an invisible way.
“If it’s invisible, meaning you’re quiet, I don’t care what time it is,” planning commission member Kris King said. Hegland suggested that any noise produced must be reasonable for what’s normal in a residential area, like mowing the lawn.
Another large topic of discussion was about parking and vehicle storage on a property that will only apply to both home occupations – not to individuals who drive an off-site company’s truck and park it at their home overnight.
“If it’s on site, then it falls into one or two of these, definitely. If it’s off site, then they’re just bringing the work vehicle back and forth,” King said.
Both definitions would allow two commercial vehicles to be parked at their residence, while home occupation 2 would permit two additional parking spots. However, there is a distinction between parking vehicles and increasing traffic to and from the residence, which won’t adhere to invisibility.
“As soon as you start having employees, multiple trucks, people coming and going from your house or reporting to your house, you’re over the line, you’re in the freeway district,” Mursko said.
The council didn’t determine how many vehicles can be stored outside, but the council consensus is that storage must adhere to the invisibility rule, meaning it is unseen from all neighbors and public right of way.
The discussion was tabled and will resume at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, after press time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.