The Columbus City Council and Planning Commission hammered out more details regarding how citizens can operate a business on residential property in the city during a special meeting, specifically in how “invisible” a business is to the public, as it approaches the moratorium’s 12-month deadline on Dec. 6.

 The council approved a moratorium on residential zone businesses in a 3-2 vote on Nov. 10, 2021, to amend the ordinance to better define if and how someone can run a business from their residence.

