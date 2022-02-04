City works to define “residential business”
The Columbus City Council and Planning Commission began their discussion on how to amend its residential zone business ordinance while a moratorium is in place.
Following city council approval of the moratorium by a 3-2 vote on Wednesday, Nov. 10, city staff led the first meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19 to lay the groundwork for next steps to possibly amend the current ordinance.
The moratorium and current re-evaluation of the ordinance arose from an increase in nuisance complaints residents report against their neighbors.
“It seems the main issues we’re contemplating is location, invisibility to the neighbors and the traffic,” Mayor Jesse Preiner said.
City staff and council members cited examples of residents who operate landscaping or towing businesses on their property and store multiple vehicles on their land, which could be bothersome to their neighbors.
“There has to be some control measurement of how we implement and allow those businesses to be here,” planning commission member Robert Berens said.
Council member Robert Busch, the second opposing vote to the moratorium in November, agreed that there should be more regulations on how these businesses operate to not be nuisance properties.
“[The] more I think about it, you know, there needs to be some sort of parameters, so it isn’t the wild west,” Busch said.
The questions the joint group agreed to study throughout this moratorium derived from members’ primary concerns about the current state of the ordinance. In the re-evaluation period of the ordinance, the city tried to drill down on some key questions to help facilitate the process.
“We’re really trying to set objectives to this study so that we know what we’re studying, but in order to set those objectives we need to know what all the concerns are,” city administrator Elizzabeth Mursko said.
Some of the questions the council considered for the ordinance included the following:
What is a residential zone business?
Is a residential zone business a privilege or right to Columbus residents, or should it even be allowed moving forward?
Should the impact of a business on its residential area increase from its current standing at zero impact allowed?
Will it cover the Cottage Food Law businesses, which allows individuals to make and sell certain food products in Minnesota without a license?
“After tonight ... city staff are going to take all of the information that we have and kind of create a plan kind of for the rest of our time on the moratorium,” assistant city administrator Jessica Hughes said.
To come to agreement on those over arching questions, council and planning commission members voiced their concerns, with the primary issues being what qualifies as a residential zone business, and the effect the business could have on neighbors.
Planning commission member Kris King and council member Janet Hegland both had concerns about how a residential zone business is defined.
“So many different things can be classified, we just don’t know what that is. It’s a big question to answer,” King said.
“We should start with the definition because I think it’s hard to go any further if we don’t all agree on what is a residential zone business,” Hegland said.
Even though council member Shelly Logren opposed the moratorium in November, she agreed with Hegland and added that businesses having minimal impact on their neighbors is an important part of amending the ordinance.
“I believe that the main thing is that we have no impact to the neighbors,” Logren said.
No one voiced opposition to allowing residential zone businesses in the future; the primary concerns are about what they look like and how it impacts their community.
“We are pro-business in Columbus, but not at the expense of your neighbors by disrupting their right to live in a peaceful neighborhood,” Mayor Jesse Preiner said.
Discussions on the re-evaluation of the ordinance will continue for the next several months.
