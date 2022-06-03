The Columbus City Council recently approved a lease agreement with the city’s Lions Club over the next five years in a 4-0 vote (Sue Wagamon was absent) during its meeting on Wednesday, May 25. The Columbus Lions Club will host nine pancake breakfasts a year in the community center, while maintaining the kitchen equipment and proper licensing needed to host congregate meals.
“We’ve talked about wanting to have gathering places and a sort of a reason for the community to get together, and their breakfasts have really provided that,” Hegland said.
Prior to the pandemic, the Columbus Lions hosted their breakfasts at the community center. As the Columbus Lions revived their pancake breakfasts after the pandemic, they have had to host them in other cities, such as Circle Pines.
“There is so much community support for this breakfast and desire to see it featured back to Columbus, I’d like to move forward with something that would sort of resemble a priority reservation status for them,” council member Janet Hegland said.
The council’s early discussions about reopening the center as a gathering place posed potential issues to safely feeding big groups of people with non-disposable kitchenware due to concerns about the kitchen sanitizer. In the lease agreement, the Lions will be responsible for the maintenance and safe operation of the kitchen equipment, which takes the financial responsibility off of the city. In early March discussions, City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko calculated the preliminary price point on a new dish sanitizer at around $4,000.
Most of the requirements to use the space — including maintaining a congregate dining license, getting required inspections, and setting up and cleaning the space — will fall onto the Lions.
“The Lions would have their supplies. They set up, take down, they clean to our specifications,” Hegland said.
However, since it’s the city’s building, Columbus would be responsible for providing insurance and maintaining its septic system. During the Wednesday, May 11, meeting, council member Shelly Logren expressed concern about the septic issues the community center has been experiencing and wanted to ensure the influx of people attending a pancake breakfast wouldn’t further disrupt the system. The city will do an additional pipe replacement, which should solve the problem by the time that the Lions are slated to return in September 2022, according to public works director Jim Windingstad.
With the two-phased approach to reopening the community center taking shape, the city anticipated charging future groups for rental fees of the space, but declined to require any fees from the Lions Club due to its reinvestment into Columbus.
“We’re waiving it in lieu of the fact that they return their proceeds to the community,” Hegland said.
She added, they’d potentially waive the community center rental fee for an organization or nonprofit who use the space if they give the proceeds back to the Columbus community.
