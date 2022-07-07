Within the past eight months, the Columbus City Council has approved three 12-month moratoriums, effectively pausing accepting new applications on residential zone businesses, commercial kennels and a commercial businesses in a district on Lake Drive.
During the meeting on December 29, when a moratorium on commercial kennels went into place, council member Sue Wagamon expressed concern about whether or not adding another moratorium to city staff’s workload would impact the city’s ability to complete them during their time frames.
“When I did express my concern, it was a valid concern at the time because, I mean, three is a lot,” she told the Times in late June 2022, following the approval of the Lake Drive moratorium.
But Wagamon’s concerns dispersed then, despite a third moratorium, due to reassurance that city staff is fully employed and offered assurances they were prepared for the work.
“Elizabeth, our city administrator, explained how the staff is going to manage the three. So, she has teams for each of the moratoriums and we really feel like that is a good approach and manageable,” Wagamon said.
The moratoriums are meant to allow city staff to study current ordinances without managing new applications concurrently. The moratoriums expire after a year with no changes if no ordinance change or clarification is approved prior to that time.
Here is a rundown of city’s three moratoriums, what they’re looking at, and where they’re at in the timeline.
Residential zone business
The residential zone business moratorium was the first in the queue, and was approved on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in a 3-2 vote with council members Shelly Logren and Rob Busch opposed. The biggest question about the ordinance is what constitutes a residential business, and what regulations need to be implemented.
In mid-2021, the discussion about a residential moratorium arose following an increase in public nuisance complaints who witnessed neighbors actions they thought may have violated the city ordinance. They said it largely went unnoticed before the pandemic since no one was typically home during business hours. Additionally, the pandemic shifted how some Columbus residents view employment at an office or warehouse toward running a business from their home. As these residents contacted city staff inquiring about starting up new home businesses, staff discovered the current residential zone business ordinance does not adequately regulate the new business model proposals.
Home business debate
Assistant city administrator Jessica Hughes led discussion in a June meeting and laid out the three points the joint group would discuss: how they should refer to residential zone businesses in the future, how to regulate residential zone businesses, and discuss possible businesses that should never be allowed in Columbus’ residential districts.
After the first two meetings, the joint commission agreed they would independently research how cities define a residential zone business in their ordinances. On June 15, the joint commission unanimously approved removing the terminology “residential zone business” and replacing it with “home occupation; interim use permit” to explicitly clarify when residents will need to apply for a permit to run their business in their residence.
“I think throughout this conversation we are going to have to talk about the home occupation aspect of our ordinances, although the focus really is the residential zone business part of it,” Hughes said.
The commission collectively agreed the current ordinance definition of a home occupation will remain the same as it stands, simply renaming it “home occupation; no IUP.”
“As long as it’s remaining inside the four walls of the home,” Busch said, summing up the home occupation regulations.
The joint group also approved that it will regulate residential businesses through a required IUP based on control measures like storage, traffic and employee size while under the same umbrella definition of residential business.
Hughes explained the council will have the authority to set different traffic regulations for a residential business with an IUP. The point in question extended to a preemptive list that would disallow certain businesses to function out of their residences.
“I think there are certain businesses that inherently, just because of the nature of their businesses, they create public nuisances and there’s no way to abate it,” city administrator Elizabeth Mursko said.
Mayor Jesse Preiner concurred, suggesting that certain type of businesses should automatically be denied. But planning commission and council members couldn’t come to a conclusion about that debate.
Planning commission member Kris King suggested that rental businesses, excavating or welding shops, tow truck services and commercial kennels or vet clinics should be on that list.
“We do not want to encourage home businesses – permitted home businesses – to be in a residential area when they should be in a commercial district,” King said.
Council member Logren disagreed; she thinks all business types should be allowed and that it is the city’s job to place enough regulations on a business that will ensure mitigation of its effects on its neighbors.
“As long as they don’t bug their neighbors, I don’t see what the problem is. And our job is to make sure they don’t bug their neighbors by having enough ordinance pieces in there,” Logren said.
No decisions were approved on what businesses will not be allowed in the residential district during this meeting and will be discussed later.
There will be five more meetings discussing the amendments to the residential zone business ordinance, the next is scheduled on Wednesday, July 20 during the planning commission meeting.
Dog kennels
Just a month later in December, the council approved a moratorium on dog kennels. The moratorium, which was approved 4-1 with Busch opposed during the Wednesday, Dec. 29 council meeting, places a hold on applications to start small animal indoor boarding, grooming, training or dog day care businesses in the city.
It was originally brought to the planning commission when it received an application for a dog training facility, where customers could drop their dogs off and pick them up at a later time. However, the commission viewed this proposal as dog day boarding, not training, according to Mursko. The lack of clarification within the commercial kennel ordinance made it difficult to correctly classify how this applicant’s business proposal could be properly regulated under current city ordinance.
“As our attorney just pointed out, there is not a provision for training. So when someone asks about a dog training facility whether they can move into one of the sites, there wasn’t a place for us to direct them,” city administrator Elizabeth Mursko said.
The commercial kennel moratorium has not been discussed beyond its initial approval and is set to expire, with or without action, in December if it isn’t extended.
Lake Drive district
The latest moratorium prohibits any new businesses in a district along Lake Drive. The zoning code allows commercial, industrial, and mixed use low-density districts to butt up against a residential district along a portion of Lake Drive from County Road 19 to Pine Street. The zoning code for the area currently allows light commercial use, which includes contractor shops, trucking shops, automotive sales and storage areas.
On Wednesday, June 8, the Columbus Council approved the moratorium to prohibit any new applicants from being approved for these types of businesses along the Lake Drive corridor. That went into effect on Thursday, June 16.
The council sought a moratorium and zoning study to reassess what kind of businesses should be allowed in this district following complaints from residents in this corridor.
“Our goal is to really look at anything that would have a high impact on the residential property that borders this. So anything that creates a lot of trucking, noise, vibration, dust, glare, anything like that is what we want to have a pause on,” Janet Hegland said at the May 25 council meeting.
The most recent moratorium seemed to initially split council, as two motions to pass the moratorium failed. But a third motion finally passed 3-1. Busch opposed the moratorium since it broadly covers contractor shops that he believes could conduct operations without disrupting the neighbors. (Wagamon abstained from vote and discussion since she lives in the residential area near the Lake Drive commercial district.)
“I just don’t like how it’s written. It pretty much includes everything,” Busch said.
Logren didn’t have an issue with approving the moratorium and wished they began it sooner before several applicants got in the pipeline to be approved before the moratorium went into place.
“I don’t want businesses in here that are going to add to the problem we already have. … It has nothing to do with the actual applicants. It has to do with doing something right for Columbus. And anybody that comes in here that would be in violation of the new ordinance that we want to put in place is something I want to avoid,” Logren said.
Logren eventually approved the moratorium, under the knowledge that it could go into effect before the applicants could finalize their applications.
What’s next?
Following the approval of this third moratorium on June 8, the council agreed to prioritize the Lake Drive zoning moratorium over the kennel moratorium, but that means the dog kennel moratorium could be extended for as long as 18 months after its 12-month expiration date. No definitive dates have been finalized for Lake Drive moratorium discussions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.