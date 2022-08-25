Park Construction02.JPG

The Columbus City Council denied heavy industrial contractor Park Construction’s conditional use permit on the land just south of 13824 Lake Drive NE because of the potential noise from its concrete and asphalt crushing operations, which would take place for four weeks throughout the year. The application came before the council put a moratorium on businesses along that stretch due to the potential to disrupt nearby residents.

 Photo by Natalie Ryder

City shelves 2022 Fall Fest due to lack of volunteers

The Columbus City Council followed the suggestion of the city’s planning commission and denied Park Construction’s conditional use permit application for an office, warehouse, and recycling area. 

Load comments