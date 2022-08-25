City shelves 2022 Fall Fest due to lack of volunteers
The Columbus City Council followed the suggestion of the city’s planning commission and denied Park Construction’s conditional use permit application for an office, warehouse, and recycling area.
The 4-0 vote at the council’s meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10, follows a moratorium on the building of any new projects along a stretch of Lake Drive. The moratorium was put in place to rassess the types of business that fit into the zone, which came about because of complaints by the residents about the potential noise. Park Construction filed its application before the moratorium on the commercial industrial zone along Lake Drive went into effect in mid-June.
“We just felt like the nuisances that would be created through this process and this project would be overwhelming to the community around the proposed project,” said planning commission member Bob Berens during the council meeting.
The council agreed with the planning commission that Park Construction’s heavy industrial operations are not in line with the zone usage or the city’s comprehensive plan to coexist with nearby residential districts.
“We didn’t feel like it was a cohesive bit under the criteria that we set under our comprehensive plan, which calls for harmonious and transitional usage of the commercial industrial usage for that area,” Berens said.
Prior to the Wednesday, Aug. 10, council meeting, Park Construction’s CEO Jeff Carlson was going through the process with the planning commission and city staff to try to get the conditional use permit approved.
During the Tuesday, July 20, planning commission meeting, Carlson outlined the land use for their business, which included a 15,000-square-foot office space, a storage warehouse and concrete and asphalt recycling, or crushing. He said the on-site operations don’t produce enough noise to disturb the two closest residences, which are more than 1,000 feet away.
“The noise decibels from a crushing operation are less than a noisy restaurant,” Carlson explained.
He proposed that the crushing operations will only take place for four weeks over the winter, when people are inside, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The concrete and asphalt movement process creates dust byproducts that Carlson said he was prepared to mitigate and test for to ensure it didn’t reach nearby residents.
Following his presentation, there were nine community members who spoke about the potential business during the public hearing at the planning commission meeting, seven of whom opposed it due to the potential noise, despite assurances by Carlson that it wouldn’t be an issue.
In her capacity as a nearby resident, council member Sue Wagamon was one of the seven who opposed the approval because her property is near the site.
“This business is not transitional in nature and cannot compatibly exist next to residential houses and a horse farm,” she said during the public hearing. She abstained from council discussion and vote on the permit.
At the following planning commission meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Carlson was displeased with the planning commission for requesting denial of the permit and their disinterest to work with him to mitigate noise and visuals the crushing operation could create.
“The questions directed at me from the staff were mostly negative in nature and some were entirely irrelevant. For a conditional use permit, the role of staff is to work with the applicant to fashion conditions that will enable the proposed use. The commission made no effort to do that for my application,” Carlson said.
Despite Carlson’s proposed plan to prove it wouldn’t be a disruptive operation, the council and commission members maintained that their codes prohibited this crushing process, and it wouldn’t align with the comprehensive plan.
“I could not come up with conditions that would mitigate the nuisances that would be created, even without the crushing and the back hauling – at least with the information that was presented to us,” council member Janet Hegland said at the Wednesday, Aug. 10 meeting prior to the vote.
“It’s tough when you have a lot of people who want conflicting things. So when it comes to making a decision about the CUP application, I have to kind of stick to the rules,” she said.
Council member Shelly Logren expressed that even with conditions for a permit, when a company gets the green light, it is difficult to ensure they adhere to their permitted noise guidelines to keep disturbances low.
“Columbus has already experienced the lack of success with these mitigating measures with Zaczkowski Trucking and Pine Aggregate,” she said.
Logren was in favor of the Lake Drive moratorium that passed earlier in the summer and had wished they paused new development sooner.
“We do not wish to be branded and sought after as the trucking epicenter to meet the needs of the Twin Cities,” she said during her remarks at the Wednesday, Aug. 10 meeting.
Mayor Jesse Preiner and council member Robert Busch concurred with Hegland, Logren and the planning commission that the proposed operation of Park Construction wouldn’t fit appropriately in this area.
“I will agree with you to cast a no vote, which is terrible. I’m sorry, I don’t like to disappoint anyone, but I really feel that this isn’t appropriate in this location,” Preiner said.
Fall Fest canceled again
Fall Fest of Columbus took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and though organizers had hoped to start again this year, it will not be returning to Columbus – at least in 2022 – due to lack of interest from volunteers to join the Fall Fest committee to plan it.
According to Lions Club members, the Columbus Township and City began managing the Fall Fest around 2007, who hosted its most recent fest in 2019. Prior to 2007, the Lions managed and coordinated a fall fest-esque celebration from 1977-2007.
“If we follow their school of history keeping, Fall Fest has gone on for approximately 40 years,” public communications coordinator Connor Keith said.
So in early 2022, the council anticipated bringing the festival back and sought the park board’s help to create and participate on a Fall Fest committee. At the April 13 council meeting, park board chairman Mark Daly, who has since resigned, didn’t offer the council hopeful news of garnering volunteer support for the return of the festival.
Instead of one large event, he suggested the city could turn its sights on hosting smaller events like a recurring movie in the park or farmers market.
Following the April meeting, Wagamon gauged public interest and sought volunteers to work and plan Fall Fest on the events committee, and continued to have trouble finding volunteers to put on the event. She added the events committee discussed the future of beginning other events for the community, but community involvement will be necessary to see Columbus events return.
“We understand that people are busy, but we need the community’s involvement if we are going to continue the traditions of the past and new ones for the future,” Wagamon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.