Muddy Paws permit approved
The Columbus City Council met on Wednesday, July 28, for a workshop discussion about a possible road closure to improve safety prior to the regular meeting where they discussed the approval of Muddy Paws’ conditional use permit.
Road closure discussion
The Columbus City Council at the workshop discussed the addition of a temporary road closure in an attempt to improve safety at the Camp 3 Road, Kettle River Boulevard and Lake Drive intersection.
The intersection has troubled the council for years, and had a similar discussion in January 2020, prior to which stop signs were changed and brush was removed to help with sight lines and traffic safety.
The council said it still receives complaints from community members about the dangerous intersection. After receiving the complaints. the council and city staff decided to look into the area once again and further continue discussion about what to do regarding safety concerns. There are currently stop signs in place at the intersections, a two-way stop on the Kettle River and Camp 3 Road intersection, one stop sign on Camp 3 at the intersection with Lake and one stop sign on Kettle River when it intersects with Lake, near 155th Avenue.
Anoka County engineers Joe MacPherson and Jerry Auge proposed a few concepts with blueprints of road closure options to mitigate safety concerns after researching crash data at this intersection at the council’s request. They said the data showed four to five crashes over three years, along with traffic violations, a deer being hit and a car hitting a transformer.
City engineer Kevin Bittner said they can collect data and public opinion and either decide to install something more permanent or do nothing after receiving more data on the situation. However, council member Janet Hegland said they should do something rather than nothing at the intersection.
“I [don’t want to wait] to get somebody killed for it to become an issue, I don’t think we should do that. And I like the idea of having data,” Hegland said.
During the workshop, the council discussed the possible issues that could arise from a road closure, such as an increase in traffic elsewhere. The council said collecting traffic volume data prior to the closure would be helpful information to know how to proceed with a closure.
The council decided the first step to take with this project is to hold public hearings to gauge what the community thinks about possible road closures at this intersection. It discussed options of holding virtual and public meetings for community members to voice their opinions about a possible road closure at the intersection.
After gathering traffic data and public opinion, council members said they’d consider a temporary cement barrier to close Camp 3 Road and Lake Drive to restrict traffic moving west into Kettle River Road.
Bittner said they would lay the groundwork by understanding the public opinion and data, then maybe Oct. 1 they could install the temporary barricades and remove them before winter to assess the data during the winter and decide if a permanent solution to redirect traffic is needed at the intersections.
Muddy Paws gets permit
After more than three hours of debate and discussion, the council approved a conditional use permit for Muddy Paws, a dog daycare and boarding business in Columbus. A conditional use permit, a land use permit which must operate under operational conditions related to the land usage, was being sought by Joe Lefto and daughter Olivia as new operators of the business,.
The council revised some conditions to approve the permit. Olivia Lefto made an opening statement where she addressed the major recommendations that Hegland and Wagamon addressed in their memos, which are vaccinations, capacity limits, humidity control and inspections, although the council discussed more throughout the meeting.
The permit condition about dog vaccinations was amended to allow fully vaccinated dogs older than 6 months to be boarded and permitted into the facility for day care and grooming at Muddy Paws. The new permit also disallowed cats from being boarded by the facility for either daycare or grooming.
A total of 58 dogs will be allowed for overnight boarding. However, the facility’s full capacity of daycare will depend on staffing. Joe said there will be one worker per 12 dogs in the facility.
The council further discussed the safety protocols for the dogs that are boarded overnight in the kennels. The council was concerned about dogs’ visibility to others across the hall. However, the applicants said the dogs will play outside all day, so if there are issues with a certain dog’s behavior, they will know before putting them in the kennels for the night.
The applicants agreed to an initial inspection of the facility after six months of running the business and plans for an annual inspection afterward, at the request of the council.
The conditional use permit was approved for Muddy Paws to continue with business in the future, after the approval of all of the amendments to the conditions.
