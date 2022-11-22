The Hearleys finds companionship, excitement in their six whippet dogs
“They’re like potato chips, you can’t just have one,” said Columbus resident Barb Hearley of her and her husband’s pack of six whippet dogs: Deuce, Angel, Lola, Meat Loaf, Valleri and Halford.
As Barb tells it, the whippet originated in England as a breed for those in the lower class, while the wealthier class owned Greyhounds. Whippets are smaller of the two and were bred for two purposes: catch small game and keep their owners warm.
“From day one, they were bred to go underneath the covers and keep people warm,” Barb said, adding some of them will snuggle in bed with them at night.
For Barb and Fran Hearley, this combination of speed, agility and desire to compete coupled with the desire to relax in down time is why they have owned whippets since 2003.
“They’re actually really quiet, well-behaved dogs,” Barb said.
Fran added, “They’re couch potatoes.”
Their relationship with whippets began hesitantly, but has bloomed into a hobby, allowing them to compete across the country and in their yard as their dogs hold top titles in whippet racing and pageant competitions.
On the track
The juxtaposition from the sedentary state to racing is stark as the Hearleys host competitions in their backyard a few times a year.
“When racing happens, they go insane,” Barb said.
Their yard is divided up into two sections. One portion is a fenced area directly behind the home that the dogs can access throughout the day. While the other portion is a swath of grassy yard on the right side of their residence, which is dedicated to training their dogs and hosting low-stakes 200-meter straightline races.
At a recent race held in their backyard, there were people from as close as Columbus and as far as Wisconsin who traveled to compete, even though it was a smaller meet compared to an average one with 20 or more whippets.
There aren’t high stakes on the typical races the Hearleys host. The grand prize isn’t a large sum of money or dominating title in the whippet-racing world.
“Whoever wins the meet, they get to pick their toy first. So there’s no betting, you win a toy,” Barb said.
They began hosting races at their home in Columbus after they moved in 2012 from White Bear Lake as a way to train their dogs on their property.
Currently, 5-year-old Lola and 2-year-old Valleri are among the highest ranked in the Continental Whippet Alliance in 2022.
“[Lola]’s the number one whippet in the CWA, in the United States and Canada right now. I’m not sure if she’ll make it to the end of the year and still be in the number one spot,” Barb said.
Both Lola and Valleri are contenders to compete at high levels in both racing and pageants, but the Hearleys focus primarily on the racing side of the whippet industry.
“The epitome of everything is if you get one that does both – that is both pretty and fast,” Barb said.
The Hearleys initially showed their first few dogs at pageants before they got into a few different avenues of racing, like coursing agility or dock diving. Currently all of their dogs except for 7-month-old Halford have titles in the categories they compete in.
Their success in competitions didn’t come easy when they decided to transition their show dogs into racing or agility-based activities and realized that looks may not equate to speed as their dogs couldn’t keep up.
“We finally did get a race puppy, and that was a whole new world there. He started winning – and winning and winning and winning – and he ended up being the No. 1 race dog,” Fran said.
Primarily, racing remains a hobby for Fran and Barb as they travel around the country for their dogs to compete, and the near future is promising as they’re training their puppy Halford to be a racing contender.
On the couch
Despite their involvement and love for the breed now, in 2003 when they adopted their first rambunctious and naughty male whippet puppy, they almost returned him to the breeder. However, the answer wasn’t to return him, it was to get another. So they decided to get a female whippet companion to hopefully mellow out the male’s energy, which worked and where the love for the breed blossomed.
“They do better in groups. Although you don’t need six of them,” Barb joked.
Including their first puppy in 2003, they got one new dog a year for four years and have hovered at that quantity since then.
In September, the city approved the Hearley’s dog kennel interim use permit to own up to 10 dogs on their 8-acre-plus property.
“Six is about our limit. If we’re walking dogs, I can handle three, he can handle three,” Barb said.
Even though a permit for a kennel is a required formality that could allow a homeowner to board or run a kennel operation at their home, Fran and Barb live alongside their six dogs as companions, the same way a family with one or two dogs would.
Barb said on cold nights four can fit on the couch alongside her to keep her warm.
Sitting with five of their dogs in the living room, one in Fran’s lap and another laying next to him, is a feeling he doesn’t get from anything else.
“I just get a calm and serenity that you just can’t get — at least, I can’t get — any other way,” he said.
Each of the dogs’ personalities offer amusement in addition to the unconditional love that dogs provide their human companions.
“They really enriched our lives,” Fran said.
Barb added, “Yeah, I can’t imagine [life without them].”
