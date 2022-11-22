Whippet01.jpg

Barb Hearley lets six whippets out of their racing pens on Sunday, Nov. 6, when her and her husband Fran hosted a 200-meter straight-line race for their dogs and 15 others at their Columbus home. The muzzles are needed to ensure the dogs don’t tear up the lure when they finish the race.

 Photo by Natalie Ryder

The Hearleys finds companionship, excitement in their six whippet dogs

“They’re like potato chips, you can’t just have one,” said Columbus resident Barb Hearley of her and her husband’s pack of six whippet dogs: Deuce, Angel, Lola, Meat Loaf, Valleri and Halford. 

