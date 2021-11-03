City seeking Camp 3 road closure feedback
The Columbus City Council further discussed the possibility, though it did not take any action, of a yearlong moratorium on approving residential zone businesses’ interim use permit approvals while it amends the ordinance. At the council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13, the council voted in favor of asking Bill Griffith, the city attorney, to draft a potential moratorium to facilitate further discussion on the topic.
Jacob Steen, another city attorney, presented the proposed moratorium, which includes four exceptions, at the council meeting, generating mixed opinions again.
“It [the moratorium] would prohibit any issuance of a permit or reestablishment of a permit, with some exceptions; quite a few exceptions actually as compared to a typical moratorium,” Steen said prior to outlining the exceptions the council members requested at the first meeting in October.
Steen explained the first exception is the specification that working from home is different from running a residential zone business, which all council members agreed upon since many people are remotely working due to the pandemic.
The second exception is to allow current residentially zoned businesses to continue operation for 18 months throughout the moratorium even if their permit expires.
“This won’t affect anybody who’s in compliance doing it now,” Elizabeth Mursko, city administrator, explained.
However, council member Shelly Logren didn’t think this offered enough protection to current operational businesses.
“I don’t want a business to go out of business because of this process, and if you can’t put the protections in that moratorium, then I don’t feel comfortable,” Logren said, later adding, “We haven’t even defined what real businesses are.”
“That’s what the moratorium is giving us time to do,” Mayor Jesse Preiner replied.
Council member Janet Hegland inquired about the protections that unlawfully residentially zoned businesses would receive under this exception. Steen explained they would have none, only registered businesses are protected in this 18-month grace period.
The third exception will allow applicants to turn in residential zone business applications by Dec. 1, 2021, prior to the moratorium being put in place.
Jessica Hughes, public communications coordinator, said her plan to accept the final applications was to send out letters to certain residents that expressed interest in applying for a permit and to residents who are not in compliance with the current ordinances to do so before the moratorium is in place.
“[What] I’m hearing from the council is that you want to study it and making sure we’ve got it completely covered, because I haven’t heard anyone say that we’re going to eliminate residential zoned business,” Mursko said and clarified that accepting applications before the moratorium doesn’t need to be “a race to the gate.”
After discussion with city staff, the council may adapt this exception in another revised moratorium proposal to be brought to the council at the next meeting.
“You may not want to rush new applicants in because the whole intent of the moratorium is to come out with a better set of regulations,” Steen said.
Steen added that the fourth exception, which is typical in moratoriums, allows the council to approve a permit if someone can prove to the council that the moratorium has created a hardship for their intended business.
“If this hardship waiver is really there to give exception to the ones that really [need it], it’s a big deal. Then I feel like we are covered with this, so I guess I’m kind of leaning towards doing it [the moratorium],” council member Sue Wagamon said.
The council directed Steen to rewrite the proposal for another discussion at the next council meeting Wednesday, Nov. 10.
City seeks Camp 3 Road closure feedback
The city of Columbus is trying to gather more community feedback from a survey regarding the temporary Camp 3 Road closure that started on Monday, Oct. 4, and will be ending on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Anoka County set up a website for Columbus community members to voice their opinions at camp3roadclosure.com. The website’s menu bar has different sections to provide resources and more information about the project to visitors of the website. The survey can be found under the tab, “We Want to Hear from You.”
“The closure is for information gathering purposes. … No final decision is going to be made until all of the data is collected. So far it’s been a smooth process,” Hughes said to The Times in a later interview.
The temporary road closure was approved by the council at the Wednesday, Aug. 11, meeting to help the council gather traffic data related to the intersection of Camp 3 Road, Kettle River Boulevard and Lake Drive, and gauge public opinion on making a permanent change to the intersection or not.
“We’re getting information through traffic counts that have been placed around the intersection, and we’re getting information through the survey and the comment form on the virtual open house website,” Hughes said.
The data gathered from traffic counts and survey comments will be discussed at one of the council meetings in December, according to Hughes.
