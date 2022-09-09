Columbus fire.jpeg

The Columbus City Council discussed replacing its fire station’s original roof and furnace because they both reached their shelf lives after the building was built in 1998. The city has allocated funds annually for these projects over the past few years, but precise cost estimates ar

 Photo by Natalie Ryder

Wages may increase, truck costs are more than expected

The Columbus City Council began budget discussions on Wednesday, Aug. 31, but no preliminary levy or total budget numbers were included. Instead the discussions were centered around increasing on-call firefighter wages, funding a new fire engine and considering costs for repairs to the Columbus firehouse.

Load comments