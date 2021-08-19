Long-discussed safety issues on Camp 3 Road led to temporary closure
The Columbus City Council approved the motion 4-1 to begin the temporary road closure at Camp 3 Road and Kettle River Boulevard in Columbus to evaluate traffic data before making a permanent decision at the intersection. No date has been set to begin the closure at this time, but the closure will likely end before November.
Kevin Bittner, the city engineer, initiated the discussion to continue to consider approving the temporary road closure at the council meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and what the closure will entail for the community.
“In essence, once it starts, (it) will take about two months. About two weeks before we actually close the Camp 3, message boards will be up to alert of the impending closure and also be directing them to a website where they can get more information,” Bittner said.
The Anoka County Highway Department will lead the temporary closure, providing the barricade and electronic sign equipment for the duration of the project. The highway department’s traffic staff will oversee the communication and traffic data collection.
The county and the city of Columbus will split the project costs 50/50, paying a total of $8,500 for the temporary closure.
City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko said she discussed with Mayor Jesse Preiner reaching out to the landowners at that intersection to see if they would remove more trees to improve the line of sight from a stop sign.
However, some council members didn’t see a point in having one more discussion with the property owners on both sides of Camp 3, because they thought they were in favor of the road closure and it is unnecessary to remove more trees.
“I think that the problem I have with it is that when they ... were looking at why people were doing what they were doing, it had nothing to do with trees,” council member Shelly Logren said, referring to drivers doing “California” stops regardless of the tree line.
“I agree that that is the problem, and they identified the problem that people are not stopping,” Mursko responded.
However, Mursko said removing more trees would improve the line of sight north from Kettle River Boulevard to allow drivers to have more reaction time when cars do not properly stop at the signs.
The council discussed the need for talking with the property owners one more time to see if they will agree to maintaining or taking down their trees to improve the intersection; however, they did not want this to hinder the study of the traffic data with the road closure.
“I agree that we should ask them, but I don’t think we should not do this, because I think you’re right, a tree taken out is probably not going to make that big of a difference,” council member Sue Wagamon said.
Mursko said the highway department would need six weeks to complete the study and they want the temporary closure to be removed by November before winter, so they anticipate implementing the temporary closure soon. During the winter, they will evaluate the data collected and make further decisions next year.
The temporary closure was approved in a 4-1 decision with council member Robert Busch opposing.
More information about the closure will be posted on the city of Columbus’ website, Lake Drive will have message boards notifying drivers of the closure, and residents near the intersection will receive mail notices, according to the council.
Pandemic protocols
The board discussed current COVID-19 protocols and how they will affect some groups in the community in the near future with the rise of cases due to the delta variant of the virus.
The board addressed questions that came from community members regarding possible upcoming events, specifically the Lions Club pancake breakfast.
“We have to take the leadership role in saying this is when we’re going to allow this to happen here, rather than them coming to us,” Logren said.
Logren had difficulty understanding the feasibility of allowing a large gathering like the pancake breakfast indoors at this time.
Busch questioned if the breakfast could be postponed.
“Is there the availability to push it, like, say, three months rather than six months? We might give them that opportunity,” he said.
Busch said he knows the community looks forward to the event and wants to give the group the opportunity to hold their event in the senior center in Columbus if coronavirus cases slow down.
“I would just say, make a motion to have the council defer opening the Columbus senior center for public event gatherings until January 2022, contingent on the status of the pandemic and the guidance from the MDH and CDC,” council member Janet Hegland said.
The council voted unanimously to wait to hold events until pandemic guidelines and restrictions change for the better.
